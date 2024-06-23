In Photos: Alex Ovechkin goes shirtless to dominate volleyball with former NBA player Timofey Mozgov and others

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin is spending the off-season in good company. He recently got together with friends, including former NBA champion Timofey Mozgov, for a game of beach volleyball.

The Capitals saw their season end early following a first-round playoffs exit, as they got swept by the New York Rangers. Since then, Ovechkin has been away from the ice.

Irina Gribova recently shared a carousel of pictures and short clips in which Alex Ovechkin and Timofrey Mozgov can be seen playing beach volleyball with their friends. Ovechkin went shirtless as he wore black shorts and a Washington Capitals cap.

Earlier this month, Ovechkin played pickleball with former tennis player Anastasia Myskina, KHL defenseman Egor Yakovlev, and Russian basketball star Vitaly Fridzon at the Maxx Kemer Resort during a family vacation in Turkey.

Fans react to Alex Ovechkin’s offseason physique

Alex Ovechkin’s apparent weight gain did not escape the scrutiny of fans. Although the Capitals captain was seen working out in the gym recently, fans felt the player needed to lose more weight and get back into shape.

Following are some fan reactions from X/Twitter:

“Holy sh*t, does this mean that I, too, am also in shape?!?!? My diet of kielbasa and milkshakes need not come to an end.”

“He should just go up to like 260 and park in front of the net. Who's going to move him?” Commented one fan.

“Ovi turning into Wayne Rooney,” wrote one user.

Meanwhile, some fans defended the player in the comments. They argued Ovechkin is only gaining “mass” which would suit his physique heading into the next season.

“Ovi is merely cultivating mass," a fan wrote.

“Ovechkin is cultivating mass. He'll be an unstoppable force next season,” wrote another fan.

Alex Ovechkin is known for eating Subway sandwiches while traveling during the regular season. Earlier during an interview with Sports.ru, he revealed that he doesn’t go on a diet during the regular season, just during training.

“There is dieting during training, but when the regular season starts, that's it. No diet," Ovechkin said. "More calories. Some people go on a diet during the season. Some don't eat pasta, some don't eat meat or chicken. But I eat whatever I want.”

The 2024-25 season can be memorable for Alex Ovechkin, as he is nearing Wayne Gretzky's 894-goal record. With 853 goals in 1,426 games so far to his name, the Washington Capitals captain needs just 42 more goals to break Gretzky’s all-time scoring record.