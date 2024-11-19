In Photos: Alex Ovechkin's wife Anastasia enjoys majestic views of "east rim of the Grand Canyon" in Arizona after Las Vegas birthday bash

While Alex Ovechkin inches closer to Wayne Gretzky's goals record, his wife Anastasia Shubskaya is enjoying herself in the desert. Alex's better half posted pictures from one of the most iconic tourist spots in Arizona, the Horseshoe Bend, a natural beauty.

The Horseshoe Bend is a natural meander created over the last five to six million years. The Colorado River that is the cause of the creation of the meander had a floodplain close to sea level on either side of its banks. But as the land was uplifted, the river bed meander went down and created the "east rim of the Grand Canyon."

In a series of stories posted on Instagram, Anastasia embraced the view of the valley. She wore a white overcoat on an all-black outfit with black boots and shades. In one of her pictures, she has her arms wide drinking the essence of the place. In another aesthetic picture, she was sitting near the edge with the Bend in front of her.

Alex Ovechkin's wife Anastasia Shubskaya's Instagram Stories (Source: Instagram @nastyashubskaya)

Anastasia Shubskaya celebrated her 31st birthday in Las Vegas

Over the weekend while in Las Vegas, Anastasia celebrated her 31st birthday. Ahead of the game between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights, Alex Ovechkin's wife took out her friends to a party with hit pop group The Chainsmokers as the headline act.

Anastasia Shubskaya's Instagram stories from her birthday bash. (Source: Instagram @nastyashubskaya)

Her "birthday crew" as one of her stories read featured Shubskaya's friends wearing matching tees with a baby picture of the 31-year-old and a party cap.

Shubskaya rocked a glamorous and shiny brown top and skirt while friends held up placards consisting of her name and pictures at the show.

Nastasia or Nastya, as she is fondly called, first met Alex when they attended the Beijing Olympics in 2008. Even though they exchanged numbers the pair didn't establish proper contact until 2015. They reconnected after Alex started commenting on Nastya's posts.

The following year in Aug. 2016, the couple announced their marriage. And now they are parents to two sons.

