In Photos: Alex Tuch’s wife Kylie enjoys Florida trip with several partners of Sabres players

Buffalo Sabres alternate captain Alex Tuch’s wife, Kylie, took a trip to Miami with several partners of Sabres players this week. Joining her were Tage Thompson’s wife, Rachel; Bowen Byram's girlfriend, Kailey Rankin; Rasmus Dahlin’s fiancee, Carolina Matovas; and Mattias Samuelsson’s partner, Tori Hampton, among others.

On Tuesday, Kylie Tuch shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram from their Florida trip. She also revealed the gender of her and Alex’s second child and announced they’re expecting a baby boy in the caption.

“Girls trip + baby boy 🧡✨🌴🐬,” she wrote.

One of the pictures had Kylie standing outside on a sunny day with Rachel, both dressed in summer outfits. Another click showed a view of Miami’s skyline with tall buildings and a waterway with a boat moving through.

The next photo was of Kylie taking a mirror selfie with her friend, Julia, in a stylish bathroom. Another snap captured a table with several cocktails, dimly lit at a bar or restaurant.

The penultimate slide showed Kylie posing with two of her friends in the back of a car, and the final image showed the girl group posing together for a group photo.

Alex Tuch and wife Kylie expecting second child this spring

Alex Tuch’s wife, Kylie, announced in November that they are expecting their second child in the spring. The couple welcomed their first son, Tripp Michael Tuch, in December 2023. Kylie shared the news on Instagram with a series of photos from their pregnancy photoshoot.

One of the snaps showed their son, Tripp, sitting in a field smiling while holding a dried leaf with ultrasound images on his lap. Another photo showed the family standing together in the field as Alex and Kylie shared a kiss. Alex wore a beige sweater, dark jeans and brown shoes while Kylie sported a denim dress and tall black boots holding the ultrasound images.

"Baby brother arriving this spring 🤎🍼," read the caption.

Other photos included their golden retriever. In one picture, Alex Tuch held Tripp while Kylie held his finger. Another photo showed Alex lifting Tripp in the air with Kylie standing behind them laughing. There was also a black-and-white photo of Kylie carrying Tripp across the field.

Alex and Kylie got married in South Carolina during the offseason last year after getting engaged in March 2022. They also enjoyed a family vacation to Disney World in June, where Kylie posted photos of Tripp at the park.

