[In Photos] "Awe inspiring" Jakob Chychrun christening ceremony attended by family members & Capitals players

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Oct 24, 2025 11:30 GMT
Jakob Chychrun christening ceremony attended by family members &amp; Capitals players
Jakob Chychrun christening ceremony attended by family members & Capitals players

Last month, Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun was baptized in a private ceremony surrounded by family and loved ones.

The event took place on September 20, 2025, with Chychrun’s family gathered inside a sunlit chapel. On Thursday, his mother Nancy shared a touching message alongside a carousel of photos from the ceremony on her Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote:

“My son committing to his faith was awe inspiring & so emotional 🥹 extremely proud of you always, my boy @jakobchychrun ⛪️❤️ 9~20~25”

In one of the photos, Chychrun was seen standing at the front of the church dressed in a white baptismal robe. In another click, his father Pat stood beside him as the ceremony began.

One picture captured the moment the 27-year-old defenseman was baptized by immersion, leaning back into the baptismal font as clergy members guided the ritual. Following the ceremony, Chychrun posed for a group photo with his parents, his wife Olivia and the gathered guests.

Additional photos shared by Olivia showed the couple back at home celebrating together. In one image, Chychrun hugged Olivia who was holding a decorated cake that read “God Bless Jakob.”

Another close-up photo displayed personalized cookies shaped like crosses, doves and his initials “J.” The final group photo showed Chychrun surrounded by relatives and friends all gathered in the chapel.

Jakob Chychrun’s wife points out loophole in ‘organic’ products imported from China

Earlier this year, Jakob Chychrun’s wife Olivia Ibrahim raised awareness about potential loopholes in the certification of organic products imported from China.

Known for her health-conscious lifestyle and nutrition-focused content, Olivia took to her Instagram stories to voice concern about what she described as a “misleading” aspect of the organic labeling process.

In a series of videos, she questioned the credibility of certain “organic” products sold in the United States specifically pointing to Whole Foods’ 365 Organic brand.

“Good morning to everybody except Whole Foods, who has been selling Organic 365, this brand. Check the back, everything I have from them, product of China, and then quality, okay this thing, Quality Assurance International, which is the company that certifies organic, isn't even allowed to work in China and audit Chinese farms,” she said.
Expressing her frustration, she said she was unsure whether the products were genuinely organic or even grown naturally.

“So I have no idea if this product is organic to begin with, and then what, is it made in a lab? Like, what's going on, where is this growing? I have no idea, but this is legal, like I have, I'm so confused," she added.
She supported her claims with a screenshot from Wikipedia which noted that Chinese laws reportedly restrict foreign organizations from inspecting local farms. Olivia also shared several photos of product packaging and Amazon listings for food items sourced from China.

Beyond her wellness-focused online presence, Olivia works as a real estate agent with RE/MAX Central. She earned her Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Windsor where she studied from 2016 to 2021.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

