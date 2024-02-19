IN PHOTOS: Brad Marchand reveals special gold jacket as Bruins captain gears up to celebrate 1,000th NHL game milestone

Brad Marchand, the captain of the Boston Bruins, recently played in his 1,000th NHL game, and the team planned to honor him and commemorate this remarkable achievement.

Marchand arrived in style and revealed a stunning custom jacket at TD Garden ahead of a game against the Dallas Stars.

Expand Tweet

The striking white and gold jacket pays homage to Marchand's illustrious career. The front proudly displays the iconic Bruins logo, featuring a prominent "1,000" within the spoked B, symbolizing Marchand's accomplishment.

On the back, a vintage Bruins logo showcases "1,000," along with Marchand's name, emphasizing his legacy. Notably, the letter "C" in "MARCHAND" is highlighted, acknowledging his role as Boston's first-year captain.

The unveiling of the special jacket adds more excitement to the festivities surrounding Marchand's milestone game.

Previously, Brad Marchand reflected on completing his 1,000th game

During Tuesday night's (Feb. 13) game, Brad Marchand stood at the blue line for the national anthem and got emotional. The emotion in his eyes was visible as Todd Angilly sang The Star-Spangled Banner in the dimly lit TD Garden.

Marchand became the eighth Bruin, alongside legends like Ray Bourque, Johnny Bucyk, Patrice Bergeron, Don Sweeney, David Krejci, Zdeno Chara and Wayne Cashman, to reach the 1,000-game milestone with the club.

According to NHL.com, Marchand said:

“I was [emotional]. I really kind of tried to block a lot of it out of my mind for the game. I just tried to stay focused in the moment, but it's something that I've gone through, a lot of these moments with Bergy, Krech, and Zee.

"And it’s one of the things I remember that they did. They tried to just take it in and remember the moment, and that was kind of an opportunity to do that.”

Brad Marchand also spoke about the significance of reaching the 1,000th game for the franchise, saying:

“Yeah, it’s special. I know how fortunate I am to be part of this organization, and one organization for my whole career up to this point. That's part of what I love so much about being here, how much the fans care and how much they embrace the team. It’s really special.

“And it flies by…you really have to enjoy every day and make the most of every moment, you never know when it's going to be the last. I just can't believe how fast it's already gone."

However, the Bruins captain's special night was overshadowed by a 3-2 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, in which he scored two assists.