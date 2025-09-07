In Photos: Bruins' Jeremy Swayman gets engaged to partner Alessandra

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is engaged to his longtime partner Alessandra. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram through a series of photos, with Alessandra captioning the post “Forever” alongside a heart emoji. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn one of the photos, Swayman lifted Alessandra in a classic princess-style pose. Another photo shows the couple embracing lovingly, while a third has Alessandra showing off her diamond engagement ring.Alessandra also posted to her Instagram story, sharing a romantic video set to Taylor Swift’s “This Love.”Jeremy Swayman's finace Alessandra's IG story - Credit @ alessandra.iacaboniThe video showed Alessandra and Swayman walking hand in hand and enjoying moments together.Swayman got an eight-year, $66 million deal last season with the Bruins. The team missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2015-16, ending an eight-year streak as the Bruins finished the season with a 31-37-9 record.Jeremy Swayman on what to expect next seasonAfter Thursday’s practice, Jeremy Swayman spoke to reporters about getting ready for the upcoming season. He said he had a productive summer concentrating on areas he can improve based on his career experience.“I was on the ice a lot and that was something I was really looking forward to is just getting back to the rhythm of things. And right when I got right when I got back from Worlds, it was pretty much a steady schedule on the ice.” Swayman said.And really working on my technique, my body making sure I'm in a great position come right now to be at the top of my game and compete.&quot;When asked how his mindset and physical condition compare to a year ago, Swayman said:&quot;I'm a completely different human being and that's a testament to the experience that I gained throughout again my career to this point. And I'm so grateful for that the ups and downs of it all...&quot;Swayman also expressed gratitude for the ups and downs he has faced. He said that he is in a great spot now, excited about building a culture of excellence that can influence his teammates.The Bruins open their season against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 7.