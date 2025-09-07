  • home icon
  In Photos: Bruins' Jeremy Swayman gets engaged to partner Alessandra

In Photos: Bruins' Jeremy Swayman gets engaged to partner Alessandra

By ARJUN B
Published Sep 07, 2025 05:46 GMT
Boston Bruins v Montreal Canadiens - Source: Getty
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman gets engaged to partner Alessandra - Source: Getty

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is engaged to his longtime partner Alessandra. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram through a series of photos, with Alessandra captioning the post “Forever” alongside a heart emoji.

also-read-trending Trending

In one of the photos, Swayman lifted Alessandra in a classic princess-style pose. Another photo shows the couple embracing lovingly, while a third has Alessandra showing off her diamond engagement ring.

Alessandra also posted to her Instagram story, sharing a romantic video set to Taylor Swift’s “This Love.”

Jeremy Swayman&#039;s finace Alessandra&#039;s IG story - Credit @ alessandra.iacaboni
Jeremy Swayman's finace Alessandra's IG story - Credit @ alessandra.iacaboni

The video showed Alessandra and Swayman walking hand in hand and enjoying moments together.

Swayman got an eight-year, $66 million deal last season with the Bruins. The team missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2015-16, ending an eight-year streak as the Bruins finished the season with a 31-37-9 record.

Jeremy Swayman on what to expect next season

After Thursday’s practice, Jeremy Swayman spoke to reporters about getting ready for the upcoming season. He said he had a productive summer concentrating on areas he can improve based on his career experience.

“I was on the ice a lot and that was something I was really looking forward to is just getting back to the rhythm of things. And right when I got right when I got back from Worlds, it was pretty much a steady schedule on the ice.” Swayman said.
And really working on my technique, my body making sure I'm in a great position come right now to be at the top of my game and compete."
youtube-cover
When asked how his mindset and physical condition compare to a year ago, Swayman said:

"I'm a completely different human being and that's a testament to the experience that I gained throughout again my career to this point. And I'm so grateful for that the ups and downs of it all..."

Swayman also expressed gratitude for the ups and downs he has faced. He said that he is in a great spot now, excited about building a culture of excellence that can influence his teammates.

The Bruins open their season against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 7.

