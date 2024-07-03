In Photos: Cam Talbot celebrates 13th anniversary with wife Kelly with sneaky free agency-inspired caption

Goaltender Cam Talbot signed a two-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday and will be starting a new chapter in his NHL journey. The next day, Talbot wrote a heartfelt caption on his Instagram post celebrating his 13th marriage anniversary with his wife, Kelly Talbot, on July 2.

In the caption, Cam Talbot humorously mentioned that she remembers the date as "Free Agent Frenzy," a busy time in their lives due to his hockey career. He wrote:

“Happy Anniversary Babe!! Or as you remember it by…Free agent Frenzy! Although we are always part of the frenzy (sorry), there is no one else I’d want to go through this journey with! You’re always the life of the party then enjoy a great couch nap for the entire next day.”

Trending

“But I wouldn’t have it any other way. Can’t wait to see what else our journey has in store. #13thanniversary #team8 #sorrybabe❤️”

Despite the chaos, he expressed his gratitude for having her by his side through it all. He affectionately mentioned her lively spirit at parties and her love for long naps the next day, and he looked forward to their future together.

Cam Talbot opens up on possible role and ‘healthy competition’ in Detroit

While speaking to the media on Monday after being signed by the Detroit Red Wings, Cam Talbot was asked if he has had conversations with Steve Yzerman or Derek Lalonde regarding his role down the pecking order.

In response, Talbot mentioned that his role on the team hasn't been clearly defined yet. He said that he hasn’t yet spoken to the HC or the GM as he just signed on Sunday.

“Yeah, none of that has been defined to me as of yet. Those conversations haven't taken place. Obviously, just signed yesterday, a lot of excitement. You know, just people reaching out, but nothing's been defined yet,” Cam Talbot said.

Expand Tweet

“I'm sure there'll be a good, healthy competition come training camp time. You know, that internal competition always makes everybody better. So I think that bringing in the guys that they brought in just, you know, drives everybody that much more, and that's a good thing for everybody,” he added.

Talbot mentioned that he hopes for healthy competition during training camp, which he believes will benefit everyone on the team by driving them to perform better.

His new two-year, $5,000,000 contract comes with an average annual value of $2,500,000 and lasts until the end of the 2025-26 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback