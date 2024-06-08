IN-PHOTOS: Canadiens' Cole Caufield takes in the Tuscan sun, shares stunning vacation pics from Italy

On Friday, Montreal Canadiens star Cole Caufield shared pictures from his visit to Italy on his Instagram. He was in Chianti, Tuscany, Italy, a popular tourist spot with scenic mountains. The place is known for its wine production and vineyards.

The first picture shows Caufield sitting on a bamboo couch with a glass of wine in one hand and an empty one in the other. The background features mountains and lush green plantations.

The third picture shows the terrace farming with all the vegetation. The next image shows Caufield walking with a box on his head. The box is labeled 'Calafuria Wine,' a producer of wine in Italy.

Caufield shared another picture of Lake Como in Italy. The day was cloudy, with little visibility providing a hazy view of the Lake. The mountains can be seen close to the lake in the background.

Cole Caufield's had his NHL career's best season

The Montreal Canadiens did not make it to the playoffs this season. But Cole Caufield, playing his fourth season for the team, has finally made it past 50 points.

Caufield scored 65 points, including 28 goals and 37 assists. This is his career highest at this point. He scored 36 points last season and 43 points the season before that.

Montreal Canadiens will aim to stay healthy this season

The Montreal Canadiens had a tough season with Kirby Dach sidelined by ACL and MCL tears. Further, Alex Newhook was out for two months with a high ankle sprain. These injuries impacted key acquisitions made by general manager Kent Hughes. Hughes might pursue another major trade before the 2024 draft in Las Vegas.

Hughes shared openness to making a trade before the draft to strengthen the team by acquiring a player or moving up in the draft.

“I think so, If we can get a player, if we can trade up in the draft, we have to look at any way that we can improve this team." Hughes said." We won’t be limited to something that has to make us better next season. But if it does, call that icing on the cake,”

This speculation suggests Hughes might focus on acquiring Martin Necas or Trevor Zegras, who could greatly improve the Canadiens' lineup. Zegras wants a change and could excel alongside former U.S. development teammates Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. Meanwhile, Necas is following an impressive 2023-24 season and playoffs with Carolina and might require a higher investment.

The Canadiens have the 5th pick, and with uncertainty about picks 2-4, Hughes might make a big move on draft night. However, It's unknown if Necas or Zegras will join Montreal.