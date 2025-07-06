In Photos: Canadiens' Noah Dobson marries partner, Alexa, in dream-like wedding attended by Mat Barzal, Matt Martin & more

Former New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson, who was traded to the Montreal Canadiens in June, married Alexa Serowik in Newport, Rhode Island.

Ad

The wedding took place at Rosecliff Mansion, in the presence of friends and former teammates. Players like Mathew Barzal, Matt Martin and Anthony Beauvillier attended the wedding.

Noah Dobson and Alexa got engaged in July 2024 and had their wedding in July 2025. Beauvillier's partner Emma Simard shared pictures from the wedding in a post on Instagram, writing:

"Just Love 🖤 Celebrating the Dobsons 🫶🏼"

Ad

Trending

In one photo, Beauvillier and his partner, Emma Simard, stood outside the Rosecliff Mansion, smiling at each other while sharing a kiss. Beauvillier wore a black suit with a white shirt and black tie while Simard donned a sleeveless black dress that went below her knees. She carried a black handbag and wore black heels with pointed toes.

Another photo showed Noah Dobson dancing with Alexa. He wore a white tuxedo jacket with black pants while Alexa donned a white wedding dress. They smiled at each other while dancing on a wooden floor as a live band played behind them.

Ad

Jean-Gabriel Pageau was also at the wedding, with his partner Camille Pageau. Both couples posed in front of a modern gold wall. The ladies wore dresses while Beauvillier and Pageau donned suits.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some other moments from the wedding:

Ad

The dining area inside the mansion was decorated with red tablecloths and tall candles. The room had large paintings, detailed walls and a chandelier.

In one outdoor photo, Beauvillier posed for a picture with Mat Barzal and Matt Martin, who were standing near a fountain right beside the ocean. In another photo at the same spot, Beauvillier and Simard also posed for a picture. They stood close to each other, smiling at the camera.

Ad

Noah Dobson's partner Alexa's surprise bachelorette party

Earlier in March, the Montreal Canadiens' D-man's wife, Alexa, had a surprise bachelorette party in New York City. The Islanders' partners planned it with a “Mob Wives” theme. The group wore black outfits with heels and sunglasses.

"Islanders Bachelorette👰🏼‍♀️ Thank you to you all for making it so special🧡💙 I can’t wait to marry you @n_dobson ❤️" Noah Dobson's partner Alexa wrote in her caption.

Ad

The party started with a bus ride and ended with brunch at Maison Close. Alexa wore a sheer crystal dress by Lee Petra Grebenau. They danced on tables to fun music.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama