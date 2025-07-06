In Photos: Canadiens' Noah Dobson marries partner, Alexa, in dream-like wedding attended by Mat Barzal, Matt Martin & more

Former New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson, who was traded to the Montreal Canadiens in June, married Alexa Serowik in Newport, Rhode Island.
The wedding took place at Rosecliff Mansion, in the presence of friends and former teammates. Players like Mathew Barzal, Matt Martin and Anthony Beauvillier attended the wedding.
Noah Dobson and Alexa got engaged in July 2024 and had their wedding in July 2025. Beauvillier's partner Emma Simard shared pictures from the wedding in a post on Instagram, writing:
"Just Love 🖤 Celebrating the Dobsons 🫶🏼"
In one photo, Beauvillier and his partner, Emma Simard, stood outside the Rosecliff Mansion, smiling at each other while sharing a kiss. Beauvillier wore a black suit with a white shirt and black tie while Simard donned a sleeveless black dress that went below her knees. She carried a black handbag and wore black heels with pointed toes.
Another photo showed Noah Dobson dancing with Alexa. He wore a white tuxedo jacket with black pants while Alexa donned a white wedding dress. They smiled at each other while dancing on a wooden floor as a live band played behind them.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau was also at the wedding, with his partner Camille Pageau. Both couples posed in front of a modern gold wall. The ladies wore dresses while Beauvillier and Pageau donned suits.
Here are some other moments from the wedding:
The dining area inside the mansion was decorated with red tablecloths and tall candles. The room had large paintings, detailed walls and a chandelier.
In one outdoor photo, Beauvillier posed for a picture with Mat Barzal and Matt Martin, who were standing near a fountain right beside the ocean. In another photo at the same spot, Beauvillier and Simard also posed for a picture. They stood close to each other, smiling at the camera.
Noah Dobson's partner Alexa's surprise bachelorette party
Earlier in March, the Montreal Canadiens' D-man's wife, Alexa, had a surprise bachelorette party in New York City. The Islanders' partners planned it with a “Mob Wives” theme. The group wore black outfits with heels and sunglasses.
"Islanders Bachelorette👰🏼♀️ Thank you to you all for making it so special🧡💙 I can’t wait to marry you @n_dobson ❤️" Noah Dobson's partner Alexa wrote in her caption.
The party started with a bus ride and ended with brunch at Maison Close. Alexa wore a sheer crystal dress by Lee Petra Grebenau. They danced on tables to fun music.
