In Photos: Carey Price's wife Angela and daughter in Toronto to attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Habs legend Carey Price’s wife Angela and their daughter Liv took a mother-daughter trip to Toronto, Ontario, to attend music icon Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The Eras Tour is currently underway, with shows taking place across North America and Europe.

In Toronto, Swift will perform six sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre on Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23, 2024, with the concerts lasting around 3 hours and 15 minutes. After Toronto, she will wrap up the tour with three shows in Vancouver, Canada, in early December.

On Friday, Angela Price shared a series of pictures on her Instagram stories from their stay in Toronto ahead of attending the music sensation’s concert. There was a selfie of Angela and Liv aboard an airplane, both wearing black hoodies and headphones. Angela captioned the photo:

“One more little adventure before heading home.”

Another photo featured vibrant street scenes near the Rogers Centre, including a large balloon display spelling out "TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR" with Liv standing in front of it.

The next snap showed a chalk artist creating a detailed artwork of Taylor Swift near the concert arena. Angela also shared a night shot of the CN Tower illuminated in vibrant colors, with the Rogers Centre stadium glowing in pink.

The last story showed Angela and Liv enjoying a cozy "girls night in" with burgers, fries, and blankets.

Carey Price and family attended Shea Weber's Hall of Fame induction night

Earlier this week, Carey Price and family attended his former Habs teammate Shea Weber's Hall of Fame induction night. Angela shared photos on Instagram from the special event as former Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber was honored at the induction ceremony.

Many current and former Canadiens players were in attendance on the night including Cole Caufield, Brendan Gallagher, Josh Anderson, Jake Evans, Joel Armia and Nick Suzuki. Former Canadiens players Jeff Petry and Ben Chiarot, now with the Red Wings, were also there.

Angela posted a photo of the Hall’s grand entrance, calling it “stunning” and comparing it to walking into a church. Another photo showed the stage, where Weber received his Hall of Fame plaque from Canadiens legend Serge Savard. Angela congratulated Weber and his wife, Bailey, in her caption.

Angela also posted a picture of herself and Carey, with their daughter acting as the photographer for the night. In another group photo, they posed with Jeff Petry and his wife Julie outside the Hall.

Angela also shared a photo of a long dinner table, thanking the Molson family for arranging the event. The picture showed teammates, friends, and family enjoying a meal together. In the final photo, Angela posted a black-and-white shot of Carey, Shea Weber and Jeff Petry, congratulating Weber on the special occasion.

