IN-PHOTOS: Carey Price’s wife Angela shares beautiful pictures from her girls’ trip to Chicago

Montreal netminder Carey Price’s wife, Angela, recently posted some fun pictures of a girls’ trip to Chicago on her Instagram stories. Angela and company enjoyed a great meal at a popular restaurant in Chicago. With friends in tow, Angela posed for a picture showcasing the fun time everyone had.

In the caption, Angela described the great time she had, writing:

"Never have my abs been so sore from just laughing. Already looking forward to next years girl trip."

The comments capture the fun and enjoyable nature of the get-together.

Meanwhile, it seems that Angela Price and her friends are already planning their next girls' trip.

Carey Price receives an honorary degree

Carey Price’s contribution to the world of sport has gone beyond his exploits on the ice. To acknowledge the unique impact on his hometown community, the University of Northern British Columbia bestowed Carey Price with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree.

NHL.com quoted Price’s reaction to this prestigious honor:

"Receiving this honorary Doctor of Laws degree from UNBC is an example of the unexpected opportunities that arise and fulfilling ways that community service gives back to you."

Price received the award during the 2024 Convocation ceremony at Prince George campus on May 31.

Throughout his career, Carey Price strived to support the local community, never forgetting where his roots are. The Hart and Vezina Trophy winner continues to support youth sports programs in the local community.

The Carey and Angela Price Foundation has supported the Indigenous youth in British Columbia through youth sports initiatives.

However, a notable absence from the ceremony was Carey Price’s wife, Angela. When asked about her absence, Angela replied on social media, stating:

"I was in Chicago which I had committed too long before he was invited to receive the honor."

She added:

"Been with Carey for a LOT of super special moments through our relationships, as much as I want to be there for every single one I need to make sure I’m doing what’s best for me and putting myself first sometime too."

The comments clarified social media followers’ questions about Angel’s notable absence, portraying the supportive and loving nature of Carey and Angela Price’s relationships.

The couple is expected to continue supporting their local community as the Price family moves on to a new chapter following Price’s imminent retirement from the NHL.