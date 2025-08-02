In Photos: Connor Brown, Sam Gagner and Connor McDavid's partners link up at Leon Draisaitl's pre-wedding festivities in France

Oiler forward Leon Draisaitl and fiancee Celeste Desjardins are set to tie the knot this weekend in France. Several of his former and current teammates are currently in France along with their partners to attend the event.

On Friday, ex-Oiler Sam Gagner's wife Rachel Gagner shared a series of stories on her Instagram from the couple’s pre-wedding festivities. One shot featured her posing in a mirror with Madison Brown, wife of former Oiler Connor Brown.

Rachel wore a sleek pale pink strapless gown with a prominent floral detail at the neckline, accessorized with a round blue beaded handbag. Madison stood beside her in a soft blue dress with intricate floral appliqué and matching heels.

via Instagram/@rachel.gagner

Another story showed Rachel laughing with Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle on a green outdoor lawn. Lauren was in a form-fitting halter dress with pastel floral embroidery.

In another story, Rachel posed with the bride-to-be herself. Celeste was dressed in a white gown featuring a plunging neckline and long flowing sleeves.

“The most angel of angel brides ever,” Rachel wrote in the caption.

The next click saw Rachel and Celeste sharing a hug. She also posted a pic with Sam Gagner. Gagner who was in a light grey suit paired with a patterned button-up shirt and sunglasses.

via Instagram/@rachel.gagner

In the last story, Rachel was seen enjoying a glass of white wine at Château des Baux de Provence. She wore a white sleeveless dress with a gathered bodice and accessorized with a blue floral headscarf and black sunglasses.

Connor McDavid's wife shared clicks from Leon Draisaitl’s pre-wedding celebrations

On Thursday, Connor McDavid's wife Lauren McDavid also shared a series of photos from Leon Draisaitl and Celeste’s pre-wedding events. One image showed guests gathered under the evening sky.

In another click, Lauren stood outside with Connor McDavid. He wore a beige suit and sunglasses, while Lauren wore a floral halter-neck dress with her hair in a high ponytail.

She was also seen posing with four other women in pastel gowns, all smiling and enjoying the day. Additional shots showed Lauren alone in a quiet garden, captured both sitting and standing in soft light against a green backdrop.

via Instagram/@laurenkyle1

In one of the next stories, Celeste appeared in a white dress chatting with guests under a white umbrella beside Leon. Another photo showed the ladies relaxing by the pool, feet in the water, followed by playful moments on pool floaties with Lauren and friends.

Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins got engaged in July 2024 in Mallorca. Celeste later celebrated bachelorette parties in Greece and Las Vegas. Lauren, who married Connor last year, is set to serve as one of her maids of honor.

