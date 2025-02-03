In Photos: Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews share 'fun' BTS moments from McDonald's shoot

NHL stars Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews posted behind-the-scenes glimpses from their McDonald’s Showdown menu campaign on Monday morning. The two captains shared carousels of photos from the campaign on Instagram.

“Fun shoot with @mcdonaldscanada,” McDavid wrote in the caption.

Trending

“Had fun shooting the Showdown with @mcdonaldscanada,” Matthews wrote.

Most of the photos the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs captains shared show them on the ice dressed in McDonald’s colours. McDavid is wearing red and Matthews is wearing yellow. The photos show both players having fun, laughing, and enjoying themselves during the shoot.

On Jan. 6, McDonald’s Canada announced that Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews would star in the latest version of its long-running Showdown campaign. The campaign features rival athletes facing off with a McDonald’s item as the prize. Wayne Gretzky, Mats Sundin, Michael Jordan and Larry Bird are among the sports stars featured in the campaign over the years.

“Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid are teaming up for a new campaign that takes a page out of the iconic 1993 and 1997 Showdown playbook, putting their own take on the phrase “nothing but net,” McDonald’s said.

“Matthews and McDavid gear up for a friendly rivalry, as they play each other for a Big Mac.”

Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews hold mini stick giveaway for fans

As part of the promotions for the campaign, Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews were part of a mini stick giveaway event from Jan. 20-24. McDavid posted a reaction to the contest on his Instagram Story.

“You could win a signed mini stick by me or Auston Matthews,” McDavid wrote in the caption.

(Credit: IG/@mcdavid97)

McDonald’s Canada offered 74 autographed sticks as prizes. The event was open to Canadian residents aged 13 and above. The fast food chain also marked the ad campaign by adding unique items to its menu for a limited time. The two special burgers, the Big Mac-David and the Smoky Quarter Papi, were named after McDavid and Matthews. Both players jokingly promoted the burger named after themselves during the publicity campaign.

"And the Big Mac-David is headed all the way to the finals,” McDavid said.

“The Smoky Quarter Papi isn’t afraid of a little extra sauce and is ready to bring big flavour,” Auston Matthews said.

The Showdown Campaign featured an ad showing the two hockey stars engaging in a series of hockey challenges that became more unbelievable before heading to McDonald’s.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback