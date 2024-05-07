IN PHOTOS: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl enjoy Ryan Gosling thriller with significant others ahead of Canucks playoff series

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have led the Edmonton Oilers to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs and will face the Vancouver Canucks next. But there's ample time to relax amid the playoff pressure, as their next game will be on Wednesday, May 8 at 10:00 PM EDT.

McDavid and Draisaitl are well-known for their friendship both on and off the ice. They were recently seen watching a movie together.

Lauren Kyle, Connor McDavid's fiancee, recently posted images on her Instagram account indicating that the couple were enjoying a movie in a home theater with their companions. The film 'The Fall Guy', directed by David Leitch and starring Ryan Gosling, was playing on the big screen.

Lauren Kyle's Instagram story

Leon Draisaitl and his partner, Celeste Desjardins, were also captured in the second image shared by Lauren Kyle. Here in the image, we can see Desjardins, who is a Canadian actress by profession, with a glass of beer and in the background, we see a little glimpse of Draisaitl focused on the movie at hand, exactly like the puck during games.

Lauren Kyle's Instagram Story

Connor McDavid has also shared Lauren Kyle's story on his Instagram story.

McDavid and Kyle met at a friend's birthday party in 2016. Lauren, an Edmonton native, studied interior design at Ryerson University and now runs her firm, Kyle and Co. Design Studio. She is passionate about culinary arts.

Kyle, a fellow college volleyball player, is often seen at McDavid's games. The couple has been featured previously in Architectural Digest, where they disclosed their love for animals and showcased Leonard, their dog.

The engagement, which was announced during their vacation in the city of Chicago on June 22, 2023, has been met with good wishes from friends, family, and fans as they draw near the eight-year milestone in their relationship. They will wed on July 27, 2024.

Connor McDavid is nominated for the Hart Trophy

On Tuesday, the Professional Hockey Writers Association named Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon, and Connor McDavid as finalists for the Hart Trophy.

McDavid amassed 132 points in 76 games, securing his fourth consecutive season with at least 100 points and his seventh in nine NHL seasons.

Despite starting slow with 10 points in his first 11 games, McDavid surged with 122 points in his final 65, averaging 1.88 points per game. At 27, he aims for his second consecutive Hart Trophy win and his fourth since debuting in the 2015-16 season, previously claiming the honor in 2016-17 and 2020-21.