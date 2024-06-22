In Photos: Connor McDavid's fiancée Lauren Kyle celebrates with Oilers' partners as Stanley Cup Final stretches to Game 7  

Following the Edmonton Oilers' crucial win over the Florida Panthers, Connor McDavid's fiancee Lauren Kyle celebrated joyfully. Despite McDavid being held scoreless, top players like Leon Draisaitl stepped up. They pushed the team to a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final.

After the game, Lauren Kyle shared her excitement on Instagram. She posted a mirror selfie with Rachel Yelena Gagner, wife of Oilers' Sam Gagner. Kyle wore a white tube top under a blue denim jacket with "Connor McDavid" on the back, paired with dark denim jeans. Rachel wore a similar outfit with "Gagner" on her jacket.

In another post, they showed off their personalized jackets from the back and celebrated the team's success. Leon Draisaitl's girlfriend, Celeste Desjardins joined the celebration in another post. They proudly displayed their jackets with their partners' names.

Kyle shared moments of dancing and enjoyment at a post-game celebration and captured the excitement and energy of the win. She showed their fun-filled night, including a concert where Oilers fans joined in celebrating the team's win.

Kyle and her friends, including Olivia Hall from Kyle's design studio, which specializes in interior design, also involved herself in the celebration.

Connor McDavid and Oilers force Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final with a 5-1 win

In Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Edmonton Oilers proved they are more than Connor McDavid. Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman led the team to a 5-1 victory.

They extended the series to Game 7. Draisaitl, who had been struggling, made a crucial pass. This set up Warren Foegele’s first-period goal. Hyman added a key goal in the second period.

Both players had been relatively quiet before Game 6 but stepped up when needed. Draisaitl's assist and Hyman's goal were pivotal. Draisaitl has 31 points in 24 games these playoffs.

Hyman's 16 playoff goals are the most in the NHL this season. Eleven different players recorded points in Game 6. Goaltender Stuart Skinner also contributed with a key save and assist.

The Oilers have tied the series after losing the first three games. They are only the third team in NHL history to do this. With one game left, the Oilers aim to complete their comeback and win the Stanley Cup.