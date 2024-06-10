In Photos: Connor McDavid's fiancée Lauren Kyle enjoys night out with Oilers players' partners in Miami ahead of Stanley Cup Final Game 2

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final will see the Edmonton Oilers play the Florida Panthers on Monday night at Amerant Bank Arena at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS and CBC. It can also be heard live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Before the crucial game, Connor McDavid's fiancee, Lauren Kyle, enjoyed a night out with the partners of other Oilers players in Miami. She shared pictures from their Sunday evening on her Instagram account.

In her first story, she posted a selfie wearing a white bralette and white-colored jeans. Another story shows her with Ryan McLeod's girlfriend, Alexie Andlauer, and Sam Gagner's wife, Rachel Linke.

Kyle's selfie

Kyle with Alexie Andlauer and Rachel Linke

As the evening progressed, Kyle changed into a white bodycon dress for a night party with her friends. A story shows Mara Teigen, Oilers left wing Evander Kane's girlfriend, joining in and clicking a selfie with Kyle. Kyle posted a group photo in another story, which included Linke, Andlauer and Teigen. In her final story, Kyle took a selfie with Zach Hyman's wife, Alannah Mozes.

Kyle with her friends

Kyle with Mara Teigen

Kyle with Alannah Mozes

In Game 1 on Saturday, Sergei Bobrovsky stood out with his performance despite some challenges. He turned the puck over on the first shift but quickly recovered. He even played without his stick for 30 seconds but still made key saves. Connor McDavid took six shots on the net but couldn't score once. The Panthers are winning the series, and the Oilers would want to do better in Game 2.

Connor McDavid and Oilers' plan for Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers were initially ahead 32-18, but Sergei Bobrovsky was a wall. Connor McDavid and the Oilers were shut 3-0 despite giving their best.

"Maybe it was the hockey gods getting us back for that Game 6, where we probably didn't deserve to win," McDavid said (via Sportsnet.com), referencing the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

In Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against Florida, Edmonton faced a reversal of fortunes. The Oilers' 32 shots were stopped by Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who delivered one of the finest Game 1 performances in Stanley Cup Final history.

McDavid acknowledged the frustration but remained confident in his team's ability to rebound.

"I know this group will stick with it, bounce back," he said about Game 2. "That's what we take a lot of pride in doing, and we'll gear up for a big one on Monday."

Edmonton's challenge for Game 2 is overcoming frustration and staying composed. And the responsibility falls on McDavid and fellow star Leon Draisaitl.

The Oilers aim to split the first two games in Florida, hoping to leverage their home advantage in the subsequent games.