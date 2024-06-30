In Photos: Connor McDavid's fiancée Lauren Kyle shares beautiful pictures from her bridal shower ceremony

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will tie the knot with his fiancee, Lauren Kyle, on July 24. The Conn Smythe winner has been in a relationship with Kyle for the last eight years. The couple got engaged on June 22, 2023, while they were on a vacation in Chicago with their family.

Kyle celebrated her bridal shower on Sunday and shared moments from the day on her Instagram story. She initially shared pictures of the preparation and later reshared Rachel Dunford's (@racheldunford_) story, in which Dunford had written:

"Time to get ready for Lauren Kyle's bridal shower."

Rachel Dunford's (@racheldunford_) story

In another story, Kyle shared a picture of her glam makeup look for the occasion:

Kyle's makeup look for the bridal shower

This was followed by a reshare of a story from Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl's partner Celeste Desjardins' who shared a picture of Kyle's friends on their way to the event. She wrote in the caption:

"On our way to celebrate our beautiful bride to be Lauren Kyle"

Leon Draisaitl's girlfriend Desjardins' story.

Sam Gagner's partner, Yelena Gagner, also posted on Instagram, sharing a picture of the soon-to-be bride alongside her friends. In the caption, she wrote:

"Showering our girl 🤍"

Here's a video from Kyle's bridal shower:

How did Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle meet? And their journey to getting engaged

Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle were introduced by Kyle's cousin and McDavid's teammate back when he was in his rookie season in the NHL in 2015, after getting drafted by the Edmonton Oilers first overall.

Their relationship grew as the years passed, with Kyle constantly supporting McDavid's career. Likewise, McDavid also supported Lauren in her endeavor as an interior designer running Kyle & Co. Design Studio in Edmonton.

Last June, McDavid and Kyle got engaged. It was a special day for Kyle as she took to Instagram to share her emotions:

"22.06.23 was the best day of my life. I cannot put into words how happy I am to be spending the rest of our lives together. Almost 8 years of growth, happiness and so much love and I can’t believe we have so much more to look forward to. I knew you were my person from the day we met and I can’t wait for the beautiful life we are going to create together."

Although McDavid and the Oilers ended their season with a heartbreaking loss in the final, he now looks forward to starting a new, happier chapter alongside his wife.