IN PHOTOS: Connor McDavid's fiancee Lauren Kyle shares stunning photos from luxurious Alps resort for bachelorette party

Lauren Kyle, the fiancee of Connor McDavid, recently treated her friends and followers to a glimpse of her extravagant bachelorette party. The party went down at this fancy resort smack dab in the stunning Alps, with killer views setting the scene for her big pre-summer wedding bash with the Edmonton Oilers superstar.

Kyle hit up her Instagram stories to drop some jaw-dropping pics from the bash, giving everyone a peek at the swanky vibes and classy scenes.

Among the attendees were close friends and partners of McDavid's teammates, including Leon Draisaitl’s girlfriend, Celeste Desjardins, Ryan McLeod’s partner, Alexie Andlauer, and Sam Gagner’s wife, Rachel Gagner, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

The bachelorette party was orchestrated in style, with the group venturing to France for the occasion. They spared no detail in ensuring a memorable experience, even bringing along giant cutouts of the groom’s face to include McDavid in the festivities, albeit in spirit.

Chowing down together and goofing around with those huge cutout pics totally upped the fun factor at the party.

Amidst enjoying the sights of the French Alps, Kyle and her companions made sure to capture moments against the backdrop of stunning mountain vistas, with one photo featuring a McDavid head against the majestic scenery.

Embracing her impending marital status, Kyle posed beside balloons, spelling out “Mrs. McDavid,” indicating her excitement for the upcoming nuptials.

Acknowledging the demands of Connor McDavid's hockey career, Kyle has taken the lead in wedding preparations, leveraging her expertise as an interior designer to ensure everything is meticulously planned.

With the wedding date set for July 27, the location remains undisclosed, adding an air of anticipation to the occasion.

As Kyle and Connor McDavid's wedding date is getting closer to their big day, soaking up all the love, laughter, and excitement for the amazing life they'll build together.

Connor McDavid and Oilers' 8-3 win over Sabres

The Edmonton Oilers rallied from a two-goal deficit to thrash the Buffalo Sabres 8-3. Zach Hyman starred with two goals, praising the team's potential for more.

Hyman said,

“And I think we have a really good sense of what our identity is and how we’re going to win.”

Captain Connor McDavid emphasized the need for urgency as playoffs approach.

“It is nice that we are winning and producing wins, but I still think there is more there to be had, more urgency”

Mattias Ekholm and Leon Draisaitl contributed significantly. Buffalo's Tage Thompson expressed frustration over their collapse in the third period. Despite a strong start, the Sabres couldn't maintain momentum. Edmonton dominated the third period, displaying their identity and intensity for a convincing win.