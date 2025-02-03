In Photos: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren drops her 'Jan archives' entailing Erie Otters jersey retirement, new bar business venture, and more

On Sunday, Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle shared a collection of January highlights on Instagram. She included several personal and professional snaps.

One of the photos was a selfie of Lauren, showing her makeup and hairstyle. Another picture was from the event where the Erie Otters retired McDavid's No. 97 jersey. In the photo, Lauren and Connor posed in front of a backdrop at the ceremony.

"Jan archives," Lauren captioned.

The jersey retirement event took place on Jan. 11 at Erie Insurance Arena. McDavid was honored for his achievements with the Otters. During his time there, he set team records, including averaging 2.55 points per game. The Otters made sure no one would ever wear his jersey number again. McDavid reflected on the ceremony and said that it meant a lot to be recognized for his time with the team.

"It's been really fun," McDavid said, via NHL.com. "It means a lot, obviously, to be recognized for my time here and the great teams that were here."

Lauren's post also featured some personal moments. One photo showed her inside a space that is likely part of her new business venture. She confirmed on Instagram on Jan. 6 that she is opening a bar in Edmonton. It will be located in the Canada Permanent building and is expected to open next spring.

This business announcement comes at a time when some restaurants in downtown Edmonton have closed. Puneeta McBryan, the CEO of the Downtown Business Association, said that the area’s restaurant scene is always changing. McBryan added that new businesses like Lauren’s are exciting and will help bring energy to the downtown area.

“Someone like her who I have no doubt is going to have a really thoughtful, beautiful design in that space and to do something really unique for Edmonton, is so exciting,” McBryan said on Jan. 8, via Edmonton Citynews.

In addition to her business plans, Lauren also shared other personal moments. She posted a picture from the Edmonton Oilers' Jan. 11 game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The last photo showed McDavid relaxing, eating a pastry while wearing a white cap and sweater.

Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren wished him “Happy Birthday”, days after Erie Otters retired his jersey

On Jan. 13, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle shared a birthday message on Instagram as he turned 28. She posted a video of them dancing to "Fast Lane" by Luke Combs, surrounded by friends and teammates.

"Happy birthday husband @mcdavid97 love you so much!!" Kyle wrote.

McDavid and the Oilers are performing well this season after last season's Stanley Cup finals defeat as he has scored 67 points, including 21 goals. The Oilers are first in the Pacific Division.

