In Photos: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle links up with her NHL counterparts at luxury fashion brand store in Chicago

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle recently enjoyed a fashionable day out in Chicago with the partners of several NHL players. The group visited the Polo Ralph Lauren store and spent time dining and socializing together.

Joining Lauren were Bianca Elisa Bogosian, wife of Minnesota Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian, ex-NHLer Josh Bailey’s wife Megan Bailey and Kaylee McDonagh, wife of Tampa Bay Lightning alternate captain Ryan McDonagh). Ex-Oiler and now-Sabres forward Ryan McLeod’s partner Alexie Andlauer and former Bruins defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk’s wife Deanna Shattenkirk were also part of the company.

On Saturday, Lauren Kyle posted a series of pictures and clips from their outing on her Instagram stories. In the first picture, she shared a mirror selfie in a hallway from the store.

“My gals,” Lauren wrote in the caption.

via Instagram/@laurenkyle1

In a second story, she shared a selfie with Megan Bailey.

“@meganbailey reunited”, she captioned the picture.

via Instagram/@laurenkyle1

Lauren Kyle also reposted a video from Bianca Elisa Bogosian’s story, which showed the group enjoying a lively dinner at a beautifully decorated table. Bogosian added a location tag for Polo Ralph Lauren, and captioned it:

“Quick slam for the gals”

via Instagram/@laurenkyle1

This comes after Lauren Kyle and Leon Draisatl’s fiance Celeste Desjardins met up with ex-Oiler Warren Foegele’s partner Alexandra Servos at Manhattan Beach in Los Angeles. Kyle and Desjardins originally went to LA to go wedding dress-hunting for Leon Draisatl’s partner.

They had visited LOHO bridal boutique, where Celeste tried on several wedding dresses with Lauren by her side. Lauren shared photos of a variety of elegant gown styles, including satin and lace designs on her Instagram stories.

Lauren Kyle reacts to Connor McDavid’s 1,000-career point milestone

Connor McDavid became the 99th player in NHL history to reach the 1,000-point milestone in a game against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. McDavid scored off a perfectly executed two-on-one play with teammate Leon Draisaitl to achieve the feat.

McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle shared her pride and excitement on Instagram, posting clips of the moment he scored the historic goal.

“1000!!!!! AH SO proud of you!!! ❤️💙👏," she captioned one story.

Lauren also reposted celebratory posts from the NHL and the Edmonton Oilers, including one about the iconic assist from Draisaitl to McDavid.

Connor McDavid became the fourth-fastest player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points, taking 659 games to reach the milestone. Only Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Mike Bossy accomplished it faster. McDavid now joins an elite group of Oilers legends, including Gretzky, Jari Kurri and Mark Messier, who reached 1,000 points while playing for the team.

