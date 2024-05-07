IN PHOTOS: Diljit Dosanjh gifted customized Oilers merchandise ahead of sold-out show in Edmonton

Canadian hockey star Evander Kane attended a concert at Edmonton's Rogers Place, but it wasn't a hockey game that brought him there. Instead, Kane found himself in the audience of a sold-out concert by Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh.

Edmonton's Rogers Place hosted the Punjabi sensation as part of his "Dil-Luminati" tour, captivating the audience with his performance.

Ahead of his performance at Rogers Place, Dosanjh received a special gift from the venue: a customized Edmonton Oilers jersey emblazoned with his name, "Dosanjh," on the back. Alongside the jersey, he was also presented with a pair of custom white Oilers shoes.

In a glimpse shared on his Instagram story, Evander Kane gave us a sneak peek into Diljit Dosanjh's concert vibes.

Source: Evander Kane Instagram Story

Edmonton Oilers prepare for second round

The Oilers are gearing up for their second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks after wrapping up practice on home ice.

While Adam Henrique and Evander Kane took maintenance days after the first round, Kane returned to practice alongside Leon Draisaitl on the second line.

However, Henrique's absence raises concerns about his availability for the upcoming game. Henrique's notable physical presence, leading the team in hits with 22, has been crucial in the playoffs.

The Oilers face potential challenges in advancing further in the playoffs if Henrique, with his elevated physicality and two-way contributions, is absent due to any injury.

Edmonton Oilers' Vincent Desharnais embraces playoff challenges with confidence and joy

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Vincent Desharnais discussed his development since last season's playoffs, noting his initial struggle with the weight of expectations. This year, however, he is more relaxed, crediting his improved performance to a clearer perspective and increased confidence.

“I feel like last year, I wanted to do so well. I didn't want to let anyone down, Edmonton’s so big, and the fans are crazy and you want to play well. But I think this year, I'm just playing my game, just having fun and actually enjoying it,” Desharnais said (via NHL.com)

With a focus on enjoying the game, Desharnais embraces his role in shutting down opponents' top lines and power plays. Despite his limited NHL experience, he relishes the opportunity to face challenges in the playoffs.

During the seven-day break between series, Desharnais used the time to sharpen his skills and stay prepared for the upcoming games against the Vancouver Canucks.

"Just small details that can make a big difference in a playoff game and doing video, trying to get prepared, but I don't want to overdo it either," Desharnais added

Despite some players nursing injuries, the team remains optimistic about their readiness for the next round, aiming for full health by the start of the series.