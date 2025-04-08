In Photos: Erik Gudbranson and family visit Johnny Gaudreau's wife and newborn at the hospital

On Monday, late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith announced the birth of their third child, Carter Michael Gaudreau. Gaudreau’s former teammate and Columbus Blue Jackets alternate captain Erik Gudbranson and family went to visit the newborn at the hospital.

Gudbranson’s wife, Sarah, shared a couple of stories on her Instagram from the special day. In one of the photos, Erik Gudbranson was seen gently cradling baby Carter in his arms.

via Instagram /@sarahsweetnam/

The baby was dressed in a soft blue blanket onesie while Gudbranson wore a dark blazer with a special “13” lapel pin, which was a nod to Carter’s late father’s iconic number.

Sarah also shared a heartwarming moment of the Gudbranson children with baby Carter.

“Welcome to the sweetest little crew,” she wrote in the caption of the story.

via Instagram /@paulinagretzky

In the picture, their kids Bennettt and Zoey and Johnny’s daughter Noa were gathered around Meredith, who held baby Carter in her arms.

Johnny Guadreau’s wife shares picture of son Carter

Meredith shared a carousel of pictures from the hospital holding her newborn son Carter. She also shared pictures with all three of her children together as they lied with their mother on the hospital bed. She also shared a few throwback pictures of special memories with her daughter Noa and son Johnny Jr.

She also penned an emotional note in the caption, sharing that Crater looks exactly like his father.

“I had our third baby! 4/1/25 Another baby boy 🥹💙 Carter Michael Gaudreau - same middle name as his daddy. 8lb 3 ounces, 20.5 inches - exact same as his daddy. He looks exactly like his daddy too 🥰,”s he wrote.

“I love you so much my baby! We are going to have so much fun. I can’t wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever. John, thank you for giving me our beautiful family. We love u, Daddy and miss you so much ♥️,” Meredith added.

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, died last year in August in a road accident the evening before their sister Katie’s wedding. The brothers were hit by an allegedly drunk driver with his truck while they were cycling near Salem County.

At their funeral on Sept. 9, Meredith revealed she was nine weeks pregnant with Carter. Johnny and Meredith married in 2021. They had their first daughter Noa Harper in 2022, and their son Johnny Edward in February 2024.

