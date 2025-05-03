In Photos: Erik Gudbranson and wife Sarah enjoy couple's day out dining by the sea

Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Erik Gudbranson and his wife Sarah enjoyed a relaxing couple’s day out dining by the sea. Sarah shared Instagram photos on Friday, documenting their scenic day together.

In one photo, the pair are seen sitting at an outdoor table at a beachside hotel, soaking in the sunshine and beautiful ocean views.

Sarah's Instagram story Credit: @ sarahsweetnam

Another photo posted by Sarah shows a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne and two glasses with the ocean view in the background.

Sarah's Instagram story Credit: @ sarahsweetnam

Sarah also snapped a mirror selfie of her and Erik inside an elevator. Sarah dressed in a blue dress, while Erik wore a printed shirt with animals and trees printed on it.

Sarah's Instagram story Credit: @ sarahsweetnam

Sarah reposted a photo originally shared by her sister Alexis showing a vase of vibrant spring flowers. She captioned the photo”

"Give me all the spring vibes @sarahsweetnam"

Sarah's Instagram story Credit: @ sarahsweetnam

Erik and Sarah got engaged in 2018 and married in 2019. They share two young children - a son, Bennett, and daughter, Zoey.

The day out provided a nice break for Erik as his team, the Columbus Blue Jackets, were eliminated from 2024-25 playoff contention. The Blue Jackets finished 39-33-9, just two points shy of a wild card spot in the tight Eastern Conference race.

Sarah opens up about Erik Gudbranson's injuries

On the "Never Offside" podcast, Sarah shared how Erik Gudbranson underwent multiple surgeries and had a difficult couple of years in Vancouver as he dealt with injuries, rehab and the pressure to return to the ice.

"I'd say the ones that like, he had a few surgeries in Vancouver, and those few years for us were really, really hard," Sarah said.

She explained how heartbreaking it was to watch Erik work so hard to try to do what he loves while putting everything on the line, calling it a "mental grind" for him.

Sarah shared how proud she was of Erik Gudbranson for the way he navigated it all—not just on the ice but in his roles as a teammate, husband, and father.

