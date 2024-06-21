In Photos: Evander Kane & girlfriend Mara Teigen celebrate son Hendrix's first birthday

Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane and his partner Mara Teigen recently celebrated their son Hendrix Frank Kane's first birthday. The couple shared heartwarming photos and videos of the celebration on Instagram on Thursday.

Mara and Evander welcomed Hendrix on June 20, 2023. As per their posts, the celebration was multi-sport themed, with decorations including an NFL ball, basketball, soccer ball and baseball, complemented by colorful balloons adorning the walls.

Kane shared snaps of memorable moments with Hendrix alongside the birthday pictures, wishing his son through a heartfelt message in the caption:

“Happy 1st Birthday to my youngest Hendrix. I can’t believe how the time has flown by. I’m incredibly proud of you and love watching thrive. My smart, strong and handsome boy. Dad loves you”

Mara Teigen also shared a touching reel on her Instagram, featuring an outing with Hendrix. In the caption of the video, she wrote:

“Happy 1st Birthday my beautiful baby boy 🤍 It feels like yesterday I was swaying side to side with you inside. Your heartbeat in tune with mine. I used to dream what you would be like. Now I get to know you and hold you. I see me in you, and I know you feel it too. Watching you grow is my favorite thing to do. -Your Mama 🤍”

Evander Kane and Mara Teigen are proud parents of two children: Iverson Frank Kane, born in May 2022, and Hendrix Frank Kane, born in June 2023. Kane also has a daughter, Kensington Ava Kane, from his previous marriage to Anna Kane.

Evander Kane has natural fatherly instincts, according to Mara Teigen

It is safe to say that Evander Kane is a wonderful father to his kids. Just last week, Mara Teigen wished her partner on Father’s Day with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

She shared a series of touching photos and videos capturing Kane's sweet moments with their children. The IG story featured Kane with all three of their children and the caption read:

“Happy Fathers Day. Words can’t even begin to describe this man and his natural loving father instincts."

The photos included candid shots of Kane playing with Iverson and helping them with their studies.

Mara Teigen's IG story wishing Evander Kane on Father's Day (via IG/@marateigen)

Among the snapshots was a special moment where the entire family of five sported Oilers' shirts, likely taken on a game day.