In Photos: Ex-Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews retreats to India as part of his 'healing journey'

Former Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews shared an update on Thursday about his ongoing "healing journey." In an Instagram post, Toews revealed that he spent five weeks in Kuruva island, Kerela, India undergoing an Ayurvedic detox called "Panchakarma." He was with friends in India, participated in yoga rituals and enjoyed the tranquil environment.

Toews explained the struggles he faced with his health over the past few years.

"As some of you may know, I’ve been on a bit of a healing journey," Toews captioned. "I’ve had many ups and downs, brief moments of hope working with a whole bunch of different doctors and modalities, followed by doubting if things would ever improve. But I recently spent 5 weeks in India undergoing an Ayurvedic detox called a Panchakarma, and I’m happy to say things are trending."

Toews was dealing with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, which caused him to miss the entire 2020-21 NHL season. In 2023, he took time off to recover from the lingering effects of COVID-19. Toews added that after nearly five years of searching for ways to improve his health, he found some relief in Ayurveda.

"It’s been almost 5 years of searching for a way to heal the inflammatory and immune system issues that took me out of hockey." Toews wrote. "The wisdom of Ayurveda has taught me that everything I experience, I am responsible for. Not only did it teach me better diet choices specific to my body type, it has deepened my intuitive relationship with myself and the world around me."

Toews has not played in the NHL for the last two seasons.

Jonathan Toews' August 2023 announcement

In his statement after his contract expired in 2023, Jonathan Toews talked about taking time away from hockey to recover.

"I’d like to announce that I am not fully retiring, but I am taking time away from the game again this season," Toews said in August 2023. "These last few seasons have been very difficult considering my health challenges. My focus is to give myself the time and space to fully heal and enjoy life to the fullest once again."

He also expressed gratitude for the team and its owner, Rocky Wirtz. Although his time with the Blackhawks ended, Toews remains an unrestricted free agent and has not announced his retirement.

Throughout his career, Jonathan Toews was a key figure for the Blackhawks and helped them win three Stanley Cups. He was included on the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players list in 2017.

