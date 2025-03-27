In Photos: Flames' Anthony Mantha and Justin Kirkland play games with Alberta Children's hospital mental health unit patients

Calgary Flames stars Anthony Mantha and Justin Kirkland paid a special visit to the Alberta Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. The duo spent time with the young patients at the mental health unit as part of a campaign by the Calgary Flames Foundation.

The Flames Foundation shared a carousel of pictures from their visit on Instagram. Mantha was captured playing card games with the kids using oversized playing cards while Kirkland helped a child build with LEGO bricks.

“Flames forwards Anthony Mantha and Justin Kirkland spent the morning playing games with patients in the Alberta Children’s Hospital mental health unit ❤️” the post was captioned.

The Calgary Flames Foundation is the charitable arm of the Calgary Flames team. It is dedicated to supporting various humanitarian causes and vulnerable communities in southern Alberta. Since its establishment in 1980, the foundation has donated over $65 million to different sectors focusing on health, education and sports.

Flames Foundation hosted annual Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night

Earlier in January, the Flames Foundation and the Calgary Flames held their 19th annual Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night at the Scotiabank Saddledome during their game against the Buffalo Sabres. The event was held to honor military members and raise money for the Calgary Military Family Resource Centre and Support Our Troops.

Over 400 military members and their families attended the event. Before the game, four members of the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command rappelled from the ceiling to bring the game puck to center ice.

They were greeted by Major General Steve Hunter and Command Chief Warrant Officer Jason Yeremiy. Warrant Officer David Grenon from the Royal Canadian Air Force band sang the national anthems and a flag party from 41 Canadian Brigade Group took part in the ceremony.

Money from the game’s 50/50 raffle went to Support Our Troops and CMFRC. Signed Flames jerseys were auctioned online from January 23 to January 29 while special Flames apparel was also sold with profits going to military charities.

After the game, uniformed military members were invited onto the ice for a group photo with the team. They raised over $450,000 for military families and support programs following the event.

