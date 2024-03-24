IN PHOTOS: From 4743 miles away Connor McDavid sends bachelorette party gift to fiancee Lauren Kyle in the French Alps

Amid the breathtaking backdrop of the French Alps, Lauren Kyle, fiancee of Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid, recently indulged in an extravagant bachelorette party.

Nestled in the luxurious surroundings of a resort in Courchevel 1850, the celebration exuded opulence and elegance, setting the stage for the pre-summer wedding festivities. Sharing glimpses of the affair on her Instagram, Kyle treated her friends and followers to a peek into the lavish affair.

One particular photo from the celebration has caught the eye, featuring a heartfelt gesture from Connor McDavid himself. Despite the distance of 4743 miles between Edmonton, Alberta, where McDavid resides and plays, and the French Alps, where Kyle was reveling in her bachelorette party, Connor McDavid ensured his presence was felt. Accompanying a beautiful card was a message that read:

"To my wife to be these drinks are on me! love Connor," encapsulating the sentiment of love and support even from afar.

Source- laurenkyle1 Instagram story

The guest list was fire, too, with close pals and significant others of Connor's teammates turning up, adding to the whole vibe. From the swanky vibes to the classy scenes, the ambiance exuded sophistication, befitting the bride-to-be and her esteemed guests.

Source- laurenkyle1 Instagram story

As the big day gets closer, Lauren and Connor McDavid are just soaking up all the love, laughter and excitement for the awesome life they're about to dive into together.

Connor McDavid: NHL's youngest Captain & Girlfriend Lauren Kyle's interior design passion

Connor McDavid, selected first overall in the 2015 NHL draft, became the NHL's youngest captain in his second year. He's a three-time Art Ross Trophy recipient for leading goalscoring, notably in 2016–17.

McDavid met his girlfriend, Lauren Kyle, in 2016 at a friend's birthday party. Kyle, from Edmonton, Alberta, studied at Ryerson's School of Interior Design and owns Kyle and Co. Design Studio. She's writing a cookbook titled The Atelier Table and is a sports enthusiast who played college volleyball. Kyle avidly supports McDavid, attending many of his home games.

Their home, featured in Architectural Digest, boasts an indoor sports court and home gym, utilized by teammates during the pandemic. Kyle manages the interior design. They share their space with Leonard, their beloved dog, evident in a neon sign declaring,

"If you don't like dogs, get out."

Dogs are a huge part of their lives, showing up everywhere from their home decor to how they bond as a couple.

Take a look at the video down below:-