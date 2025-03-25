In Photos: Habs star Juraj Slafkovsky flaunts his new $2,425 worth wardrobe additions

Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky has recorded two two-goal games in the last five matchups. He is on a hot streak and giving his best to help his team secure a playoff spot. Slafkovsky is also making a statement with his stylish outfits off the ice.

On Tuesday, he posted an Instagram story and shared his partnership with Boutique Ernest for stylish looks.

"Thanks @boutique_ernest for keeping my style sharp off the ice." Slafkovsky wrote.

Slafkovsky visited Boutique Ernest’s Royalmount store for a shopping experience of the SS25 collection. His new wardrobe additions, which are worth $2,425, feature a mix of classic and modern pieces.

One outfit includes an Orvieto Linen Effect beige suit for $499.98, an Anthony of London solid twill non-iron dress shirt for $99.98 and Cole Haan white "Grandpro Topspin" shoes for $210. The total cost of this look is $809.96.

Another outfit features an Anthony of London green knit sport jacket priced at $295, an Anthony of London half zip solid polo for $119.9, and Meyer Tan Stitches "Coolmax" jeans for $295. This outfit costs $709.98.

For a casual style, he picked an Anthony of London contrast navy leather jacket for $499.98, an Anthony of London textured knit sweater for $119.98, and Meyer classic jeans for $285, all costing $904.96.

Juraj Slafkovsky talked about the Canadiens performance after shootout loss to Avs

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 in a shootout on Saturday. They have a 3-0-3 record in their last six games.

"We always believe, we always want to play hard," Juraj Slafkovsky said after the game, via NHL.com. "We don’t want to give anyone anything for free and that’s what we showed today."

Sam Malinski scored first at 7:35 in the first period before Ryan Lindgren made it 2-0 at 10:09 with a wrist shot. Martin Necas added a power-play goal at 5:24 in the second period. Juraj Slafkovsky got Montreal on the board at 5:51 by deflecting Jayden Struble’s shot.

Brock Nelson tipped in a Devon Toews shot at 3:58 in the third to make it 4-1 but Joshua Roy cut the lead to 4-2 at 9:24 by scoring off an Alex Newhook rebound. Slafkovsky scored again at 9:54 with a wrist shot and Christian Dvorak tied the game 4-4 at 13:32 with a backhand shot. The game went to a shootout, where Nelson scored the winner in the fourth round.

