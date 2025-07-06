In Photos: Jack Campbell and wife Ashley celebrate 4th of July with family pickleball and baseball

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jack Campbell and his wife, Ashley, celebrated the 4th of July with some family fun, including pickleball and baseball.

Ashley shared photos and videos on her Instagram story. It gave followers a glimpse into the Campbell family's Independence Day festivities.

One photo captures a charming moment from the Fourth of July celebrations—kids joyfully riding along in a small parade, with an American flag proudly tied to a golf cart.

Ashley Campbell's Instagram story. Credit: @ashleyycamps

Another snap gave a peek at the dining room table with juices and other refreshments to fuel the day's activities.

Ashley Campbell's Instagram story. Credit: @ashleyycamps

Additional photos showed Jack Campbell enjoying a game of pickleball with family members.

Ashley Campbell's Instagram story. Credit: @ashleyycamps

The Campbell clan also got in some baseball practice near the ocean.

Ashley Campbell's Instagram story. Credit: @ashleyycamps

To wrap up their 4th of July, the Campbell family cozied around a fire pit under the night sky, watching bursts of color from fireworks. A video showed the group relaxing by the fire and taking in the spectacle.

Ashley Campbell's Instagram story. Credit: @ashleyycamps

It looked like a fun-filled and active holiday for the Campbell crew. Jack and Ashley were married on July 17, 2024. They were engaged for two years. This year marked their first 4th of July as a married couple.

Jack Campbell and Ashley's wedding

Jack Campbell and Ashley Sonnenberg celebrated their wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The couple exchanged vows at The Cape, a Thompson Hotel. Ashley gave fans a glimpse into their big day through a series of elegant black-and-white photos shared on Instagram.

Her first post, shared Friday, was affectionately captioned “Mr. and Mrs. Soup.”

The post shows the couple during their vows, mingling with guests, and striking romantic poses. Ashley looked radiant in a Galia Lahav corset gown that matched the timeless feel of the photos.

She had also posted another round of images. One standout shot showed the newlyweds sharing a kiss beside a freestanding bathtub. While others captured the couple laughing, dancing, and enjoying their celebration.

