In Photos: Jeff Petry’s wife Julie shares adorable throwback pictures of couple from 2007 and 2010

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jeff Petry who notably played eight seasons for the Montreal Canadiens, is married to Julie Petry who joined the "love you since.." trend on Instagram. She posted two throwback pictures from 2007 and 2010, reflecting their relationship over the years.

The first picture is from 2007. Julie and Jeff are standing outdoors under string lights at night. The photo has an older camera quality, which Julie humorously points out. She is wearing a vest and jeans, while Jeff is dressed in a casual jacket and jeans. Julie’s caption reads:

"We are almost in 2025, but I've loved you since... 2007, he might say, he's a patient man!" Julie said.

"Back when camera quality was this good" Julie added.

Julie and Jeff in 2007 - Shared by Julie in her IG story.

The second photo is from 2010. It shows Jeff Petry and Julie on a sunny day outdoors at a beach. Julie has her arm around Jeff, and both are smiling. Julie captions it with:

“We’re almost in 2025, but I’ve loved you since 2010.”

Julie and Jeff in 2010 - Julie shared on her IG story.

Julie Petry has four sons named Boyd, Barrett, Bowen and Blake. Julie and Jeff, who are originally from Houston, Texas, met at Michigan State University in 2010. After a year and a half of dating, Jeff proposed to her. They married on July 6, 2012, five months after being engaged and graduating.

The couple’s journey has taken them from Edmonton to Monreal, and now to Detroit.

Jeff Petry's wife Julie shares how she stays connected to her feminine side while raising four boys

Jeff Petry's wife Julie Petry in September shared how she stays connected to her feminine side while raising her four boys. In an Instagram Q&A, she explained that growing up as a tomboy helped her embrace being a strong role model for her sons. She said:

“I feel like my style/energy/everything about me was meant to be this strong female presence raising these boys.”

Julie also talked about self-care. She spends time with supportive friends, eats well and exercises. She said she enjoys beauty treatments and exploring her style.

Julie reminded her followers that she often tells her boys she’s the "queen of the house" and deserves respect.

