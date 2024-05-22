IN PHOTOS: Jesper Bratt proposes to girlfriend Nicole Laud at Turks and Caicos resort Amanyara

New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt recently proposed to his partner, Nicole Laude. He did so during their vacation at the Amanyara resort in Turks and Caicos.

It's a stunning location in the Caribbean, known for its beautiful beaches and clear turquoise waters, making it a popular destination for vacationers seeing relaxation, water sports and natural beauty.

Jesper Bratt and Nicole Laud took to Instagram to share the joyous news. They posted a series of pictures capturing the special moment, accompanied by the caption "Forever" along with a white heart and ring emoji.

One of the photos showed the New Jersey Devils forward down on one knee, presenting the engagement ring to Nicole Laud. Bratt's girlfriend also gave fans a glimpse of the luxurious Amanyara resort and the breathtaking landscapes that surround it, through her IG story.

Bratt's girlfriend is active on social media and enjoys sharing the couple's activities with their followers. In November last year, for Holloween, Nicole Laude posted pictures dressed up as Barbie, while the Devils forward was dressed up as Ken.

Nicole Laud and Jesper Bratt appear to be fond of traveling and exploring new places together. Nicole has shared several photos of their journeys on Instagram, including their most recent trip to the Fairmont Mayakoba in Mexico in February.

It's unclear how long Nicole Laud and Jesper Bratt have been a couple. However, the first time Nicole shared a photo with Bratt was in 2021 when they were in Sweden, the Devils forward's home country.

Jesper Bratt's girlfriend Nicole Laud attended the NHL All-Star

Bratt made his debut appearance at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game and joined Team Jack Hughes. Bratt was selected as the No. 5 pick in place of Hughes after he was ruled out due to an injury.

Meanwhile, Nicole Laud took to Instagram to extend her congratulations to Bratt for being a part of the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.

Bratt was drafted No. 6 overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2016 NHL Draft. He has been in the league for the last seven years and has played with the same franchise, appearing in 471 goals and scoring 359 points, through 129 goals and 230 assists.