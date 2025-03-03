In Photos: Josh Anderson's wife Paola celebrates her ballerina-themed baby shower with family and friends

Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson’s wife, Paola, celebrated her baby shower this weekend in an intimate ballerina-themed gathering. On Sunday, Paola shared a series of stories on her Instagram from the special event.

One of the photos showed a decorative setup with a gold-framed sign inviting guests to write letters and paint a block for "Baby A" as keepsakes. The table also featured pink wooden blocks, clothespins and candles, all arranged in a soft pink theme.

She then reposted a story from her friend, Bri Gagliardi, where Paola posed with her in front of a staircase decorated with rose gold and pink balloons. The mom-to-be wore a floor-length light pink off-shoulder gown, while her friend wore a full-sleeved brown-striped dress.

via Instagram /@paolaandersonn

She also reposted a clip from her friend Emilie Vos’ account in which Paola can be seen sitting and unwrapping a gift.

In the caption, Paola Anderson expressed her gratitude for her friends and family who celebrated "Baby A" with love.

“Feeling so thankful for my amazing family and friends who showered baby A with so much love 🤍.” she wrote. “Just one of the many sweet gifts from yesterday 🤭”

A large basket filled with baby essentials, including pink baby socks, was placed beside her as she opened the gift boxes. The balloon decorations and block spelling “BABY” were also visible in the background.

Josh Anderson’s wife Paola celebrated a joint baby shower hosted by Caitlin Fitzgerald

Earlier in January, Paola Anderson celebrated a joint baby shower alongside Emma Fortin, wife of Habs star Brendan Gallagher, and Joel Armia’s wife, Emilia. The event was organized by Habs captain Nick Suzuki’s fiancee, Caitlin Fitzgerald, and was also attended by Patrik Laine’s fiancee, Jordan Leigh.

Paola shared a few snaps from the cozy celebration on her Instagram stories. The decorations of the event featured a white arched backdrop with "BABIES in Bloom" written in gold, adorned with pastel roses and hydrangeas.

“Most special morning 🤍,” she captioned one of the stories.

via Instagram /@paolaandersson

There were elegant food spreads that included fresh fruit, small pancakes, smoked salmon bites and powdered doughnuts, all arranged with eucalyptus leaves and white flowers. Jordan Leigh also shared a few pictures from the celebration on her Instagram. She congratulated the moms-to-be and praised Fitzgerald as the “hostess with the mostess.”

