In Photos: JT Brown's wife Lexi and sons join thousands in protest against Donald Trump & Elon Musk in Seattle

Former NHLer JT Brown’s wife, Lexi Brown, joined a protest at Seattle Center in Seattle with her kids, where people spoke out against Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

In the photos, Lexi and her kids held cardboard signs:

“LET KIDS PLAY”

“HANDS OFF OUR SCHOOLS.”

Other people at the protest also held similar signs with the same message.

One photo showed a large printed banner with the words, “HANDS OFF.” It listed public services like Medicare, national parks, and public schools. There was also a person dressed as the Grim Reaper holding a sign that read:

“THERE IS NO JUSTICE. JUST US.”

Another sign said, “DEPORT MUSK, DETHRONE TRUMP,” in bold pink letters. Many signs called for action on different issues. Some focused on education, health care, and free speech. Others mentioned immigration and workers’ rights.

JT Brown's wife also wore buttons with messages like:

"BLACK LIVES MATTER,” “CEASE FIRE!” and “ABORTION IS HEALTHCARE."

Organizers said around 7,000 people signed up for the Seattle protest. It was part of a national movement called “Hands Off!” Similar events took place in many cities across the country.

JT Brown's wife, Lexi LaFleur, recalled Donald Trump winning 2016 elections

In November last year, Lexi LaFleur shared a memory on Instagram. She talked about watching the 2016 U.S. election results while sitting alone in her pajamas.

"I can't help but think of the 2016 presidential election that just so happened to fall on the same day as the NHL team Halloween party," Lexi said.

Since the election day also matched the NHL team’s Halloween party, players showed up in costumes. But the TVs in the room were showing live updates of the results. This made the party feel strange and tense.

Lexi explained that it was hard to enjoy the party. Everyone watched the results instead of celebrating.

"That's not a vibe anybody wanted. You know what I mean, like ... It's not like you want to get a party started. Okay, let's throw on in the club, let's throw and back that a*s up," Lexi said.

Lexi said the party felt off. Even though it was meant to be fun, people couldn’t ignore what was happening on the screens. She felt the mix of emotions strongly that night.

Donald Trump won the 2016 election and is now the USA's president for the second term after winning the 2024 elections, beating Kamala Harris.

