IN PHOTOS: Justin Bieber sports $610 ensemble including viral polka dot jacket at 2024 NHL All-Star game

Justin Bieber, the international pop sensation, stole the spotlight at the 2024 Honda/Rogers NHL All-Star Game held at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. The Grammy-winning artist arrived, donning a vibrant red oversized jacket adorned with white polka dots.

Bieber sported a Balenciaga Classic Baseball Cap with an embroidered logo, a fashion piece valued at $450.

The focal point of Bieber's outfit, however, was undoubtedly the striking red jacket with white polka dots, priced at $160. Crafted from high-quality fabric with a viscose lining, the jacket featured a stand-up collar, long sleeves, and rib-knitted cuffs. Its design included a zipper closure and practical pockets, with one inner and two outer pockets ensuring both style and functionality.

Underneath the jacket, Bieber opted for a grey sweatshirt, adding a casual yet stylish element to his ensemble. It was paired with blue denim and brown shoes.

Justin Bieber's fashion brand, Drew House, was involved in designing the All-Star Game jerseys this year. He is the celebrity captain of Team Matthews.

Upon his arrival at the arena, Bieber headed to the locker room, where he engaged in light-hearted banter with his Team Matthews teammates, including Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

Marner, in particular, expressed his admiration for Bieber's outfit, deeming the red polka dot jacket a "winning jacket" in a video shared by the Maple Leafs.

Justin Bieber's comeback to the stage at the NHL All-Star Draft

In June 2022, Justin Bieber canceled his Justice World Tour, citing health concerns. Recently, Hailey Bieber shared a video of his performance at the NHL All-Star Player Draft in Toronto, marking his return after a year-long hiatus.

In September 2022, Bieber revealed his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, causing facial paralysis and preventing him from completing the Justice Tour's North America leg. He emphasized health priorities via Instagram, stating:

"...After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me, I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now."

Last night, while performing, Bieber called The Kid LAROI to the stage but faced timing issues.