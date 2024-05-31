IN PHOTOS: Leafs captain John Tavares shares adorable pics from family trip to Prague for IIHF World Championship

On Instagram, Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares shared some heartwarming moments from his family trip to Prague for the IIHF World Championship. All photos show Tavares, his wife, Aryne Fuller, and their two sons, Jace and Axton, exploring the city and enjoying its culture.

The post captures their experiences as they enjoyed strolls across the iconic Charles Bridge. The Tavares family took in the sights and sounds of this beautiful European destination.

One particularly adorable moment captured in the post was when the children met Bob and Bobek, the IIHF mascots. In his caption, Tavares expressed gratitude to the fans for their support and for helping to make the trip truly unforgettable.

"What an incredible family trip to Prague for the IIHF! We explored the stunning city, soaking in the rich culture, strolling across the Charles Bridge, marveling at the Astronomical Clock, and visiting the Prague Castle," Tavares wrote.

"The kids loved meeting Bob and Bobek, the IIHF mascots! Our @mini.jetsetter packs were a huge hit during layovers, dinners out, and hotel naps. What an incredible family trip to Prague for the IIHF... Thanks to all the fans for the amazing support and making this trip unforgettable!"

Canadian Revenue Agency disputes John Tavares' signing bonus in tax appeal case

CityNews' Glen McGregor reported the Canadian Revenue Agency contested John Tavares' appeal to reassess his 2018 taxes. Tavares, who received a $15.25 million payment as a signing bonus, disputes the CRA's claim that it wasn't a signing bonus.

The CRA argues that this payment doesn't qualify as a signing bonus or inducement payment. It states that Tavares would only retain a portion of it under certain conditions, such as breaching the contract or withholding his services.

Tavares had taken the CRA to court in January over an $8 million reassessment. He contends that he has been a Canadian resident since September 2018 and has already paid U.S. taxes on the amount. The CRA, however, insists he was in Canada for more than 183 days, affecting the tax benefit.

If Tavares loses the case, it could impact other NHL players with similar contracts, particularly those involving up-front payments. This tax dispute raises concerns for Canadian NHL teams like the Maple Leafs. It will potentially make it harder for them to sign players who might prefer to avoid such complications by joining U.S. teams.

Tavares' signing bonus was described as "integral" to his contract with Toronto. No hearing date has been set for the case.