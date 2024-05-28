IN-PHOTOS: Leafs star Morgan Rielly's wife Tessa Virtue flaunts baby bump in adorable vacation pics

Tessa Virtue, wife of Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman and alternate captain Morgan Rielly, took to Instagram to share some heartwarming vacation moments.

In a series of posts, Virtue showed off her baby bump alongside Rielly.

The caption accompanying the photos read:

"Some snaps from my favorites folder from a few weeks back."

The couple opted to vacation by the beach, soaking in the sun and enjoying moments together. In one of the photos, Morgan Rielly is seen kissing Virtue tenderly while she captures a selfie.

Rielly’s fans welcomed the news.

“Yay! Congratulations you two! wouldn’t be surprised if the little bean came out already wearing skates lol” A fan wrote.

“Baby oh baby! You will be amazing parents. Wishing you health and happiness!” another fan wrote.

Morgan Rielly and Tessa Virtue’s wedding

Virtue revealed in February 2024 that she and Rielly had tied the knot in two secret weddings. The couple's engagement was made public in January 2023, and Virtue shared how they met through mutual friends in Vancouver on the "Without Losing Your Cool" podcast.

According to hellomagazine.com, the couple's wedding festivities were intimate. They held their first ceremony at Toronto's Noce restaurant, followed by a second celebration in Tuscany. The couple entrusted Toronto wedding photographer Richelle Hunter to capture the essence of their special day.

“I feel this immense responsibility. [Morgan] deserves someone who is at the top of their game, someone who is aiming to be the best version of themselves I think there’s a desire to be the very best partners we can be for one another,” Virtue said (via hellomagazine.com)

"I never grew up dreaming about a wedding. I never thought I would get married. You know when something is just so meaningful to you that you simultaneously want to just hold on to it and protect it so fiercely, and also shout it from the rooftops?"

Expand Tweet

Virtue wore three custom dresses by Toronto designer Jaclyn Whyte for her wedding.

She expressed her trust in Whyte's designs, which perfectly complemented the significance of the moment.

“She had a vision and I totally trusted her,” Virue said (via hellomagazine.com)

Although the specific dates of the wedding ceremonies were not revealed, NHL fans noticed Morgan Rielly wearing a wedding band in November for his Peace Collective collaboration.