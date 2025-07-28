In Photos: Leafs’ Steve Lorentz ties the knot with longtime partner Erin Markle

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Jul 28, 2025 12:30 GMT
Steve Lorentz ties the knot with longtime partner Erin Markle [via IG/@slorentz16]
Steve Lorentz ties the knot with longtime partner Erin Markle [via IG/@slorentz16]

Over the weekend, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Steve Lorentz married his longtime partner Erin Markle. On Sunday, the newlyweds shared a set of photos on Instagram featuring special moments from their wedding celebrations.

Ad

The first image showed Steve and Erin dressed in their wedding attire. Erin wore an off-the-shoulder white gown with billowing sleeves, while Steve looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo.

“07.26.25,” Erin captioned the post.

The second photo captured Steve alone by a poolside standing against a scenic green backdrop. A portrait of Erin standing indoors in her bridal gown was featured next in the carousel.

The fourth image provided a stunning aerial view of the ceremony setup among rows of trees with guests seated and the couple at the altar.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Another black-and-white photo showed Steve and Erin in an embrace. One picture captured the romantic outdoor reception setup complete with hanging string lights as the couple shared a moment.

In another slide, Erin was seen smiling and holding a fan during the evening celebrations dressed in a second white outfit with an open-back design. The final black-and-white photo showed the couple dancing and popping champagne in a joyful celebration.

via Instagram /@slorentz
via Instagram /@slorentz

Steve Lorentz also reposted a picture shared by a family member on his stories featuring the couple sharing a kiss outdoors at the venue with Erin holding a glass and her gown train trailing behind her.

Ad

Steve Lorentz proposed to Erin two years ago

Steve Lorentz and Erin Markle have been together for over five years now. Lorentz had proposed to Erin in September 2023. At the time, Markle shared photos on her Instagram to announce the engagement.

One photo showed the couple standing close together outdoors, smiling and looking into each other’s eyes as she placed her hand on his chest, showing her engagement ring. Another photo showed a close-up of Markle’s hands while she opened a bottle of champagne with the ring clearly visible on her left hand.

Ad
“A lifetime of us🤍,” Erin wrote in the caption.

Lorentz joined the Leafs last summer after winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers. In his first season with the Leafs, he played 80 games, recorded eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points, and finished with a +6 rating. He also posted a career-high 199 hits and blocked 55 shots while averaging just over 10 minutes of ice time per game mainly in a fourth-line role.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications