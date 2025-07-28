In Photos: Leafs’ Steve Lorentz ties the knot with longtime partner Erin Markle

Over the weekend, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Steve Lorentz married his longtime partner Erin Markle. On Sunday, the newlyweds shared a set of photos on Instagram featuring special moments from their wedding celebrations.The first image showed Steve and Erin dressed in their wedding attire. Erin wore an off-the-shoulder white gown with billowing sleeves, while Steve looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo.“07.26.25,” Erin captioned the post.The second photo captured Steve alone by a poolside standing against a scenic green backdrop. A portrait of Erin standing indoors in her bridal gown was featured next in the carousel.The fourth image provided a stunning aerial view of the ceremony setup among rows of trees with guests seated and the couple at the altar. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnother black-and-white photo showed Steve and Erin in an embrace. One picture captured the romantic outdoor reception setup complete with hanging string lights as the couple shared a moment.In another slide, Erin was seen smiling and holding a fan during the evening celebrations dressed in a second white outfit with an open-back design. The final black-and-white photo showed the couple dancing and popping champagne in a joyful celebration.via Instagram /@slorentzSteve Lorentz also reposted a picture shared by a family member on his stories featuring the couple sharing a kiss outdoors at the venue with Erin holding a glass and her gown train trailing behind her.Steve Lorentz proposed to Erin two years agoSteve Lorentz and Erin Markle have been together for over five years now. Lorentz had proposed to Erin in September 2023. At the time, Markle shared photos on her Instagram to announce the engagement.One photo showed the couple standing close together outdoors, smiling and looking into each other’s eyes as she placed her hand on his chest, showing her engagement ring. Another photo showed a close-up of Markle’s hands while she opened a bottle of champagne with the ring clearly visible on her left hand.“A lifetime of us🤍,” Erin wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLorentz joined the Leafs last summer after winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers. In his first season with the Leafs, he played 80 games, recorded eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points, and finished with a +6 rating. He also posted a career-high 199 hits and blocked 55 shots while averaging just over 10 minutes of ice time per game mainly in a fourth-line role.