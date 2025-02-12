In Photos: Leon Draisaitl’s fiancée Celeste Desjardins gives sneak peek into her luxurious wedding venue with 'future hubs'

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and his fiancée Celeste Desjardins are planning their wedding. On Tuesday, Celeste shared photos of their visit to possible venues in France.

They visited Château d'Estoublon, a historic estate in the Alpilles mountains. The 300-hectare property has vineyards and olive groves. They also visited Domaine de Manville, a luxury country house hotel in Provence. This venue offers five-star villas and a spa.

Celeste posted several photos from their trip. One picture showed Château d'Estoublon's large countryside estate with stone walls, wooden shutters and a pool. She captioned it:

"Visiting our wedding venue."

Another photo featured a long driveway with tall trees. She wrote:

"L-O-V-E."

A nighttime photo showed Leon walking through a lantern-lit street, with the caption:

"Future hubs."

Another picture showed the couple tasting food for their wedding, a welcome sign that read:

"Welcome Celeste & Leon. All our team wishes you an excellent tasting!"

Celeste wrote:

"Our wedding day food tasting,"

In another picture, Leon wrapped his arm around Celeste as they walked. It was a sweet and relaxed moment to wrap up their day.

via Instagram/@celestedesjardins

Leon proposed to Celeste on July 11. She announced the news on Instagram, writing:

"The easiest yes. I love you forever."

Previously, Celeste has shared other wedding updates, including pictures of wedding dress shopping in New York.

Celeste Desjardins shared wedding preparations on Instagram. One photo shows wedding dresses on a rack, highlighting her excitement. Another image features a cozy living space with a stylish couch and patterned wall.

She also visited an art gallery, admiring a red artwork that might inspire her wedding decor. A close-up of a Romeo + Juliet Playbill reflects her love for theater.

Another picture captures a charming New York street with an old building. Finally, a candid shot shows her walking in winter clothes, sharing more wedding-related moments.

Previously Leon Draisaitl and Celeste invited Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren to dinner

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are close friends, and their partners, Lauren Kyle and Celeste Desjardins, are also good friends.

In October, McDavid and Kyle had dinner with Draisaitl and Celeste. Lauren shared a picture of the dinner setup on Instagram. She captioned it:

“Hostess with the mostest @celestedesjardins 🤍.”

via Instagram/@laurenkyle1

Celeste later reshared Lauren’s post on her IG story. Both Leon Draisaitl's fiancee and Connor McDavid's partners are frequently spotted together. They were together during a trip to Florida during the Edmonton Oilers' Stanley Cup finals games to show their support for their partners.

