In Photos: Marc-Andre Fleury's wife Veronique's early birthday celebrations with Wild player's partners in Miami

Marc-Andre Fleury's wife, Véronique Larosee, started off her birthday celebration with the partners of Minnesota Wild players in Miami. She posted pictures on Instagram describing it as a "trip for the books with the best crew."

The group included Lauren Storhoff (Ryan Hartman's wife), Danielle Spurgeon (Jared Spurgeon's wife), Natascia Marcantognini (Marcus Foligno's wife), Amanda Goligoski (Alex Goligoski's wife), and Amelia Johansson (Marcus Johansson's wife).

The party started on a yacht where they sported captain hats and swimwear. After that, they also chilled in matching robes in a room decked out with "Happy Birthday" balloons. The celebrations then moved to MILA, a Miami restaurant.

Véronique has been Marc-Andre Fleury's wife since 2012. She has Abenaki and Mi'kmaq roots. The couple has two daughters and a son.

Marc-Andre Fleury's wife Veronique’s IG story upon standing ovation in Vegas

Previously, on January 12th, Fleury received a warm welcome in Vegas, where he played for four seasons. The Minnesota Wild goaltender, now in his final NHL season, got a standing ovation at the T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights won the game 4-1, despite Minnesota scoring first.

Fleury didn’t start the game, but the crowd cheered for him and also chanted his name. His wife, Veronique, shared a video of her husband on Instagram with a heart emoji.

Fleury also spoke about his time in Vegas ahead of the emotional return.

“It was only four years, but it seemed like we went through a lot in those four years, to start from scratch with the team, going to the Finals and all that stuff, I’ll always keep great memories from my time here,” he said, per Pioneer Press

Marc-Andre Fleury, 40, has played 23 games for the Wild this season, with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

Fleury helped Vegas reach the Stanley Cup Final in his first season and remains a fan favorite. He won three Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh and a Vezina Trophy in 2021. Fleury is now second on the NHL’s all-time wins list with 573 victories.

