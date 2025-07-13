In Photos: Matt Dumba's wife Blair gives an inside look at couple's Cancun wedding

This weekend, Dallas Stars defenseman Matt Dumba’s wife Blair Blanchette shared a series of stories on her Instagram giving an inside look at their dreamy wedding in Cancun.
She reposted a highlight reel from their wedding cinematorgrapher’s Instagram account featuring the reception and after party. One of the clips captured Matt dipping Blair on the dance floor surrounded by floral arrangements and string lights.
“Reliving forever,” she added in the caption.
The second story featured a cinematic cover shot that read “BLAIR & MATT’S WEDDING IN CANCUN” with a blurred silhouette of the couple and a bird flying in the sky. The third image showed their wedding rings laid over a printed card that read “Blair & Matt” with a stylized blur effect.
In another story, the couple posed on the beach with palm trees and tropical greenery in the background while Blair held her bouquet up partially hiding their faces. The fifth story gave a look inside the reception tent showing a long dinner table setup under warm amber lighting with decorative hanging lamps and floral centerpieces.
Another click featured a sweet indoor moment with Matt kneeling in front of Blair, kissing her hand. The next story was in black and white and showed the couple holding what appeared to be their handwritten vows, seated closely together and flipping through small booklets.
The final story showed guests walking out of the warmly lit wedding tent into the dark night with “THE END.” written in the caption.
Matt Dumba and Blair Blanchette announced their wedding date last year
The couple had originally announced their wedding date earlier last year in August. They shared a carousel from their pre-wedding photoshoot at their house with their two pet dogs.
In the caption, Blair wrote:
“To endless crib games ∞ 06-27-2025”
Matt Dumba and Blair Blanchette began dating in mid 2021 and publicly confirmed their relationship on Instagram that June. Blair, originally from Minnesota, has a background in healthcare and was a standout softball player at both the high school and collegiate levels.
The couple got engaged in the summer of 2023 and tied the knot in June this year. Matt had proposed to her on the beach at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. They celebrated the occasion with a beach party later in the evening.
