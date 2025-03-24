In Photos: Matt Rempe’s sister Ellie goes ‘dilly-dallying’ around Las Vegas with sister Alley and friends

New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe’s sister Ellie went for a Las Vegas trip with her sister Alley last week. On Sunday, Ellie shared a carousel of pictures from their Vegas outing on her Instagram.

One of the clicks saw Ellie sitting on a pool chair wearing a colorful bikini, sunglasses and holding a drink. In the next picture, Ellie and Alley posted together sitting indoors. Ellie wore a white corset top with a black skirt and Alley sported a strapless black dress.

“Dilly dallied around Vegas,” Ellie Rempe captioned the post.

One of the pictures showed a table with plated desserts, including a layered cake with a toasted meringue topping and green pastries. Ellie then posted a picture of herself wearing a white corset top sitting at a restaurant table with a menu in front of her.

The next click saw Ellie and her cousin Rachel lounging poolside, both wearing sunglasses. Another showed an indoor shopping area with a canal, gondolas and a painted sky ceiling of The Grand Canal Shoppes shopping mall inside The Venetian Resort in Vegas.

One of the last slides saw Ellie wearing a strapless pink dress standing near a window with the Las Vegas skyline in the background. The next one was a selfie of Ellie and her friends taken outdoors in a mirror.

Another picture showed a framed painting on a floral wallpapered wall. The last image was a close-up of Ellie and a friend’s hand holding plushies.

Matt Rempe’s sister Ellie went flying a blimp over Stanford grounds

Earlier this month, Ellie Rempe had a different type of adventure. She shared a carousel of images of herself flying a blimp over Stanford University with a blimp pilot on her Instagram.

“Flew a freaking blimp last week!! Went from Moffett to the Stanford Tower. Such a cool experience 🥲🥲🥲,” Ellie wrote in the caption.

She shared a few aerial shots of the Stanford area taken from the blimp. Ellie also posted a selfie of herself wearing the pilot’s headset.

Matt Rempe’s sisters are twins. In an interview with The Athletic, he had mentioned that he was originally inspired to pursue hockey because his sisters played the sport.The twins played hockey at Brown University before choosing different careers. Matt Rempe now plays forward for the New York Rangers in the NHL.

