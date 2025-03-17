In Photos: Matthew Tkachuk's fiancee Ellie and sister Taryn celebrate bridesmaids' day and bachelorette party ahead of Panthers star's wedding

Florida Panthers alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk and his fiancee Ellie Connell are about to tie the knot soon. On Sunday, Tkachuk’s sister Taryn dropped a glimpse at their pre-wedding celebrations on Instagram.

Taryn shared a carousel of pictures from Ellie’s bachelorette party, which took place at Fort Lauderdale.

“Soon to be sistaaaaa🤩🤩,” Taryn captioned the post.

One of the pictures showed Ellie and Taryn standing on a dock by the water. Ellie wore a sparkly silver mini dress, while Taryn sported a black dress. Another picture saw them indoors in front of a colorful balloon arrangement, dancing. Taryn wore a pink ruched mini dress, while Ellie dressed in a white lace outfit.

She also shared a clip from the party celebrations where Ellie can be seen using a fog gun while vibing to music with her friends. In the last picture, Taryn and Ellie posed together in front of the balloon display.

Earlier last week, Taryn had shared a couple of stories on her Instagram with her future sister-in-law. The ladies enjoyed a day out at Fort Lauderdale and spent time at an outdoor cafe.

“The bridesmaids wanted a celebration…,” Taryn wrote in the caption of one of the stories.“A break from Matthew! (IFYKYK),” she added.

Later they went to try their bachelorette party fits at what appeared to be a bridal boutique. Taryn posted a mirror selfie with Ellie after trying on their party outfits.

Matthew Tkachuk’s fiancee Ellie is a travel advisor

Ellie Connell works as a luxury travel advisor and an affiliate partner at Departure Lounge, an international travel agency. Earlier last year, she launched her business, Travel Untethered, in January, per her official Instagram account.

Matthew Tkachuk got engaged to Ellie Connell in April 2024, just weeks before winning the Stanley Cup. Connell first appeared on Tkachuk’s Instagram in July 2022 during a family trip the Tkachuks took to Greece.

In June 2023, they made a public appearance at the NHL Awards, where the Panthers alternate captain was a finalist for the Hart Memorial Trophy. Their engagement became known in April 2024 when screenshots from Connell’s account circulated online, which showed Tkachuk proposing on a boat in Fort Lauderdale.

Connell was present for the Stanley Cup Finals in June 2024, where the Panthers played Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers. After the Panthers’ victory, she joined him on the ice to celebrate alongside the Tkachuk family.

