In Photos: Matthew Tkachuk's sister Taryn enjoys Mallorca vacation for girl friend's bachelorette

While Matthew Tkachuk gets ready for his third straight Stanley Cup Final with the Florida Panthers, his sister Taryn is enjoying a sunny escape in Mallorca. Taryn is attending a friend’s bachelorette trip and shared glimpses of the celebration through several Instagram stories.
In one photo, Taryn is seen at Puro Beach Club, with her friend pouring champagne into the white glass she was holding. Her friend is dressed in a cream crochet cover-up as they enjoy their vacation time under the sun.
Another image shows her sitting next to a friend in a beachwear under a parasol. Both are holding matching glasses, looking relaxed and cheerful. The photo includes the caption,
“NEW YORK ➡️ SOON,” hinting at her next destination after the island trip.
Taryn also posted a photo with two friends, all in beachwear and enjoying drinks near the water. The “Mallorca” location tag appears with sun and champagne emojis, adding to the vacation vibe.
In another shot shared by Taryn's friend Erin Brown, the group poses in front of the stylish setup at Puro Beach Club. The venue features white sunbeds, fringed umbrellas and a calm, elegant pool area — perfect for a laid-back celebration.
One evening photo captures Taryn, Erin and two other friends dressed up at sunset. Taryn wears a blue dress, while her friends wear a mix of summery outfits. The caption:
“My girls🥲” highlights the emotional side of the trip.
The photos offer a peek into Taryn Tkachuk’s vacation, filled with sun, friendship and celebration. All while her brother Matthew Tkachuk prepares for another shot at the Stanley Cup, against the Edmonton Oilers in the 2025 Final, which starts June 4.
Matthew Tkachuk has the chance to lift the Stanley Cup for the second time
Matthew Tkachuk won his first Stanley Cup last year after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 with a 2-1 score. That was the Tkachuk family's first cup win, a dream of Matthew's father Keith Tkachuk, who was also a star player of his time. The whole family including Taryn was part of the celebration.
Fast forward to the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs, Matthew Tkachuk has a chance to lift the Stanley Cup for the second time. The Panthers and Oilers are meeting again.
"You think about it all summer," Tkachuk said, via NHL.com. "You think about this moment of getting back with a chance to compete for the Stanley Cup again. And we're the two lucky teams that get to do it. I mean it's so hard."
At just 27, Tkachuk remains confident and focused on helping Florida win another championship.
