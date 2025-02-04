In Photos: Mika Zibanejad's adorable daughter Ella enjoys a sunny soccer session with her parents with a majestic NYC skyline backdrop

New York Rangers star Mika Zibanejad enjoyed a fun family outing with his wife Irma Helin and their adorable daughter Ella. The family was spotted having a sunny soccer session against the backdrop of the majestic New York City skyline.

In a series of heartwarming photos and videos shared by Irma on Instagram story, Mika was seen spending quality time with his family. One photo showed the trio sitting together on a bench, while another captured Irma and Ella sharing a sweet embrace.

Irma Helin Instagram post Credit: @irmahelinzibanejad

The family's athletic genes were on full display during their kickabout, with former Swedish national team player Helin scoring against her NHL star husband.

Irma Helin Instagram post Credit: @irmahelinzibanejad

Ella also took her own shots at goal with dad defending.

Irma Helin Instagram post Credit: @irmahelinzibanejad

Mika and Irma married in August 2021. Irma is a former professional soccer player and has played for Sweden's national team. She's working as a sports broadcaster for Discovery.

Irma Helin's heartfelt tribute to Mika Zibanejad on his first Father's Day

When Mika Zibanejad celebrated his first Father's Day, his partner Irma Helin took to Instagram to express her heartfelt sentiments. In a touching and sentimental post, Helin celebrated the transformation of her partner.

"Mika!! Your first Father's Day. That Ella has you as a dad, gaaahh! The best of all. I love you so much. You will never be able to understand how much.

"You are the best. What we fantasized about our little family, and now we are here. The three of us! My family! Father's Day! Haha incredible." Helin wrote on Instagram post in 2023.

"Getting sentimental and thinking about when you were a cute teenager who barely dared to make eye contact, and now you are so obvious and fantastic as a dad. You are everything. Most important. The warmest, safe, calm, fun, cozy, nice and cuddly dad I've seen. Love You More The Ever Babe."

In this heartfelt tribute, Irma Helin celebrated the beautiful journey of Mika Zibanejad becoming a father, acknowledging the immense joy and love this new chapter has brought to their lives.

