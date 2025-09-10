  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Dallas Stars
  • In Photos: Mikko Rantanen gets engaged to long-time girlfriend Susana with a romantic kiss

In Photos: Mikko Rantanen gets engaged to long-time girlfriend Susana with a romantic kiss

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Sep 10, 2025 21:30 GMT
In Photos: Mikko Rantanen gets engaged to long-time girlfriend Susana with a romantic kiss - Source: IG
In Photos: Mikko Rantanen gets engaged to long-time girlfriend Susana with a romantic kiss - Source: IG

Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen shared a touching moment with fans and social media goers on Wednesday. The Finnish star announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend Susana in a heartfelt social media post.

Ad

The 28-year-old posted the following photo on IG to depict the momentous occasion:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The picture shows the couple on a rocky shoreline overlooking the ocean. Despite the cloudy sky, the romantic moment was captured to its fullest extent.

Mikko Rantanen added the following caption to the post:

“💍❤️”

Words were not needed to express what the situation meant to the lovely couple. Meanwhile, Rantanen’s now-fiancée Susana shared this touching slideshow:

Ad

The photos depict a clear “Yes” moment in which the couple is now officially engaged to be wed.

Susana offered this caption on her post:

“Love you forever and ever ❤️”

There’s no information about when the wedding will take place. The couple will surely make their wedding plans public at some point down the road.

Mikko Rantanen and fiancée Susana still going strong

Mikko Rantanen’s significant other, Susana Ranta, hails from Finland. She is currently studying economics at the University of Vaasa, where she is expected to earn her degree shortly.

Ad

The couple’s story begins in 2020 when a series of social media posts suggested that Mikko Rantanen and Susana Ranta were involved in a relationship. As they grew closer, Ranta’s social media revealed their outings together, including trips, selfies, and downtime.

Perhaps the couple’s most iconic moment was a picture of Susana tucked in Rantanen’s arms following the Colorado Avalanche’s 2022 Stanley Cup victory.

Ad

The post shows Susana on the ice, leaping into Rantanen’s embrace as the Avalanche celebrated their victory.

The caption read:

“This moment ❤️ my champ. You deserve it all.”

However, the 2024-25 season was a challenging one for the couple. After calling Denver their home, the couple endured two trades in one season. Mikko Rantanen was first traded to the Carolina Hurricanes and then to the Dallas Stars.

Ad

But after signing an eight-year, $96 million extension in Dallas, it seems the couple will now have a chance to settle down in Texas.

If the future Mr. and Mrs. Rantanen have their way, they’ll be celebrating a Stanley Cup victory in Dallas in the not-too-distant future.

About the author
Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications