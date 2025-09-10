In Photos: Mikko Rantanen gets engaged to long-time girlfriend Susana with a romantic kiss

Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen shared a touching moment with fans and social media goers on Wednesday. The Finnish star announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend Susana in a heartfelt social media post.The 28-year-old posted the following photo on IG to depict the momentous occasion: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe picture shows the couple on a rocky shoreline overlooking the ocean. Despite the cloudy sky, the romantic moment was captured to its fullest extent.Mikko Rantanen added the following caption to the post:“💍❤️”Words were not needed to express what the situation meant to the lovely couple. Meanwhile, Rantanen’s now-fiancée Susana shared this touching slideshow: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe photos depict a clear “Yes” moment in which the couple is now officially engaged to be wed.Susana offered this caption on her post:“Love you forever and ever ❤️”There’s no information about when the wedding will take place. The couple will surely make their wedding plans public at some point down the road.Mikko Rantanen and fiancée Susana still going strongMikko Rantanen’s significant other, Susana Ranta, hails from Finland. She is currently studying economics at the University of Vaasa, where she is expected to earn her degree shortly.The couple’s story begins in 2020 when a series of social media posts suggested that Mikko Rantanen and Susana Ranta were involved in a relationship. As they grew closer, Ranta’s social media revealed their outings together, including trips, selfies, and downtime.Perhaps the couple’s most iconic moment was a picture of Susana tucked in Rantanen’s arms following the Colorado Avalanche’s 2022 Stanley Cup victory. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post shows Susana on the ice, leaping into Rantanen’s embrace as the Avalanche celebrated their victory.The caption read:“This moment ❤️ my champ. You deserve it all.”However, the 2024-25 season was a challenging one for the couple. After calling Denver their home, the couple endured two trades in one season. Mikko Rantanen was first traded to the Carolina Hurricanes and then to the Dallas Stars.But after signing an eight-year, $96 million extension in Dallas, it seems the couple will now have a chance to settle down in Texas.If the future Mr. and Mrs. Rantanen have their way, they’ll be celebrating a Stanley Cup victory in Dallas in the not-too-distant future.