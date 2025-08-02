  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Dallas Stars
  • In Photos: Mikko Rantanen's girlfriend Susanna attends friends' dreamy wedding in Italy with beau

In Photos: Mikko Rantanen's girlfriend Susanna attends friends' dreamy wedding in Italy with beau

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 02, 2025 20:56 GMT
Mikko Rantanen and girlfriend Susanna Ranta attended a wedding in Italy (Image Credit: IG @susanna.ranta)
Mikko Rantanen and girlfriend Susanna Ranta attended a wedding in Italy (Image Credit: IG @susanna.ranta)

Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen and his girlfriend, Susanna Ranta, attended a wedding in Italy on Saturday. The couple joined their friends, Julia and Miro, for their wedding day.

Ad

The event was held outdoors at a serene venue surrounded by white flowers. Ranta shared photos from the event on her Instagram stories. At the entrance, a white sign with the couple’s names welcomed the guests.

In one of the photos, guests dressed in black were seen walking across a wide green lawn. Villa Miani, located on Monte Mario in Rome, Italy, stood in the background, showing the grand style of the location.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Image Credit: IG @susanna.ranta
Image Credit: IG @susanna.ranta

During the dinner, tables were carefully arranged with white flowers, glassware and a paper fan. A card with Susanna’s name was placed on her plate beside a menu. Another picture showed her dancing with other guests as the bride walked past them.

Ad

Later on, fireworks lit up the night sky to celebrate the newly wedded couple. Guests watched and took pictures while enjoying the moment.

Susanna and Mikko also took a mirror selfie indoors. Mikko wore a white shirt with suspenders, and Susanna wore a black dress. The caption read:

“Forever wedding date ♥️.”

Susanna, who is currently pursuing a degree in economics, usually keeps her relationship with Mikko out of the spotlight. But she has been seen at some of Mikko’s games and other public events.

Ad

She has been there for many important moments in his career. In 2022, she joined the celebrations when the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup. She even posted a video of herself stepping onto the ice and hugging Mikko. In the caption, she wrote:

"This moment ❤️ my champ. You deserve it all."
Ad

Mikko Rantanen says girlfriend Susanna helped with Dallas move decision

Earlier this year in March, Mikko Rantanen was traded to the Dallas Stars after playing a few weeks with the Carolina Hurricanes. He had joined Carolina in January but didn’t stay there long. Soon after the trade, he signed an eight-year, $96 million contract with Dallas. Speaking to TSN, Rantanen said:

Ad
“It’s been crazy… all of a sudden you’re on a new team.”

He also said the decision took time and thought. He discussed it with his camp and his girlfriend, Susanna.

“Just the fit I feel like everywhere,” he said. “I think that was what the decision was.”

Mikko Rantanen played his entire career with Colorado before these moves and said the quick changes were something he hadn’t expected.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications