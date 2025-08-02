In Photos: Mikko Rantanen's girlfriend Susanna attends friends' dreamy wedding in Italy with beau

Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen and his girlfriend, Susanna Ranta, attended a wedding in Italy on Saturday. The couple joined their friends, Julia and Miro, for their wedding day. The event was held outdoors at a serene venue surrounded by white flowers. Ranta shared photos from the event on her Instagram stories. At the entrance, a white sign with the couple’s names welcomed the guests.In one of the photos, guests dressed in black were seen walking across a wide green lawn. Villa Miani, located on Monte Mario in Rome, Italy, stood in the background, showing the grand style of the location.Image Credit: IG @susanna.rantaDuring the dinner, tables were carefully arranged with white flowers, glassware and a paper fan. A card with Susanna’s name was placed on her plate beside a menu. Another picture showed her dancing with other guests as the bride walked past them.Later on, fireworks lit up the night sky to celebrate the newly wedded couple. Guests watched and took pictures while enjoying the moment.Susanna and Mikko also took a mirror selfie indoors. Mikko wore a white shirt with suspenders, and Susanna wore a black dress. The caption read:“Forever wedding date ♥️.”Susanna, who is currently pursuing a degree in economics, usually keeps her relationship with Mikko out of the spotlight. But she has been seen at some of Mikko’s games and other public events.She has been there for many important moments in his career. In 2022, she joined the celebrations when the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup. She even posted a video of herself stepping onto the ice and hugging Mikko. In the caption, she wrote:&quot;This moment ❤️ my champ. You deserve it all.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMikko Rantanen says girlfriend Susanna helped with Dallas move decisionEarlier this year in March, Mikko Rantanen was traded to the Dallas Stars after playing a few weeks with the Carolina Hurricanes. He had joined Carolina in January but didn’t stay there long. Soon after the trade, he signed an eight-year, $96 million contract with Dallas. Speaking to TSN, Rantanen said:“It’s been crazy… all of a sudden you’re on a new team.”He also said the decision took time and thought. He discussed it with his camp and his girlfriend, Susanna.“Just the fit I feel like everywhere,” he said. “I think that was what the decision was.”Mikko Rantanen played his entire career with Colorado before these moves and said the quick changes were something he hadn’t expected.