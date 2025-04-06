In Photos: Mikko Rantanen's girlfriend Sussana dined at American country artist Morgan Wallen's bar and restaurant at Nashville, Tennessee

On Saturday, Mikko Rantanen’s girlfriend, Sussana, spent the day in Nashville, Tennessee. During her trip, she visited Morgan Wallen’s bar and restaurant and posted several Instagram stories from the night.

Ad

Sussana seemed to enjoy both the music and the local views. In her first story, she took a mirror selfie in her hotel room. Sussana wore a cowboy hat and a fringed suede jacket.

Later, she shared a picture of the skyline and streets of Broadway. Sussana spent some time strolling in that part of the city, which is known for live music and bright neon lights.

Sussana also visited Wallen’s “This Bar,” where country singer Nick Walker was performing. The place looked crowded and full of energy. It showed a typical night in Nashville’s music scene.

Ad

Trending

Susanne IG (via Instagram/@susanna.ranta)

Sussana is pursuing a degree in economics from the University of Vaasa. Sussana's LinkedIn profile says she also studied accounting and finance. She worked part-time at Stadium in Vaasa from 2016 to 2020.

Mikko Rantanen's girlfriend Susanna helped him in making his trade decision to Dallas

Mikko Rantanen was traded to the Dallas Stars in early March before the trade deadline. He signed an eight-year, $96 million contract on the same day. Rantanen had played only 13 games for the Carolina Hurricanes before the trade.

Ad

Rantanen was in the final year of his contract with Colorado. He was going to be a free agent in July, which led to the trade. He said that he had to think about his life both on and off the ice. His girlfriend, Susanna Ranta, helped him with the decision.

“Obviously, it’s a really good team in Carolina, the last couple of years they’ve been close to the Stanley Cup," Mikko Rantanen said via NHL.com.

Ad

"But I think the fit in Dallas and I’ve been thinking a lot about it with myself and my camp and (my girlfriend) Susanna and everything. Just the fit I feel like everywhere, I think that was what the decision was."

Susanna received a farewell party from Avalanche players’ partners in February. The group, called Avs Better Halves, posted photos and videos from the send-off.

Ad

“A lot of firsts with these ones … so blessed to have met you in this life,” one post read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In November, Rantanen posted an Instagram story to wish her girlfriend a happy birthday.

"HBD Suuzi ❤️ Love you," Rantanen wrote for Susanna.

Expand Tweet

Mikko Rantanen will lead the Dallas Stars' offense in the upcoming playoffs. Despite slowing down in the second half of the season, Rantanen has scored 31 goals and 52 assists, for 83 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama