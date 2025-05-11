In Photos: Mikko Rantanen's partner Susanna attends Post Malone concert with significant others of Stars players

Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen’s partner Susanna enjoyed a girl’s day out with her friends this weekend. She was accompanied by Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson’s partner Rachel and former NHLer P. J. Axelsson’s wife Filippa among others.

On Saturday, Susanna shared a series of stories on her Instagram account from their outing. One of her stories showed a table setting at Las Palmas, where Susanna and her friends sipped cocktails. The menu featured drinks like a Mexican Gin & Tonic and an LP Spicy Margarita.

via Instagram /@susanna.ranta

Another story saw the group walking toward AT&T Stadium at sunset, dressed in concert-ready outfits. American rapper Post Malone performed on the night at the sold out arena.

The final story saw the group inside the packed stadium, enjoying the live concert. The stage was lit up and the crowd was full of energy as Susanna recorded the moment with the artist performing just a few feet away.

Mikko Rantanen’s girlfriend Susanna shares her raw reaction after Stars' first round series win

Earlier last week, the Dallas Stars pulled off a 4-2 comeback win over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 to move into the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The hero of the night was Mikko Rantanen who scored a third-period hat trick to eliminate the team that traded him earlier this year.

Rantanen’s partner Susanna was in the crowd at American Airlines Center on the night. She posted a video on her Instagram stories which saw her jumping up and down in elation at the stands. She added three crying emojis to the clip.

Rantanen’s goals came after Colorado had taken a 2-0 lead with goals from Josh Manson and Nathan MacKinnon. The Stars responded with four straight goals, three from Rantanen and one from Wyatt Johnston.

In a post-game interview, Rantanen called the win “emotional,” saying he still loves and respects his former Avalanche teammates. Earlier this week, Avs alternate captain Nathan MacKinnon praised Rantanen’s game and also mentioned that they are close friends.

“Of course I miss Mikko. And he scored a hat trick against us in the sevens. Incredible player and a great friend of mine,” MacKinnon added.

The Dallas Stars are now in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Winnipeg Jets. The series is tied 1-1 and Game 3 takes place on Sunday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

