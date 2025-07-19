  • home icon
In Photos: Mikko Rantanen's partner Susanna explores Cannes' fine dining and luxury hotel experience

By ARJUN B
Published Jul 19, 2025 05:11 GMT
Winnipeg Jets v Dallas Stars - Game Six - Source: Getty
Mikko Rantanen's partner Susanna explores Cannes' fine dining and luxury hotel experience - Source: Getty

Mikko Rantanen's partner Susanna is enjoying the fine dining and luxurious hotel experience that Cannes has to offer. The Dallas Stars forward's girlfriend took to Instagram story to give her followers a glimpse into her lavish getaway in the French Riviera town.

Susanna shared photos and videos from the hotels she was staying at, including the iconic Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel.

Mikko Rantanen's girlfriend Susanna's Ig Story @ susanna.ranta

She posted a couple of mirror selfies showcasing the elegant interior of her hotel room.

Mikko Rantanen's girlfriend Susanna's Ig Story @ susanna.ranta

Another mirror photo of Susanna:

Mikko Rantanen's girlfriend Susanna's Ig Story @ susanna.ranta

A video also gave fans a look at the breathtaking sea views from the Carlton Cannes.

Mikko Rantanen's girlfriend Susanna's Ig Story @ susanna.ranta

The Finnish also indulged in some of the finest cuisine Cannes has to offer. Susanna shared a photo of herself dining at La Petite Maison, a restaurant known for its authentic French Mediterranean cuisine.

Mikko Rantanen's girlfriend Susanna's Ig Story @ susanna.ranta

Susanna has been in a relationship with Mikko Rantanen since 2020. She is originally from Helsinki and is currently an economics student at the University of Vaasa.

Mikko Rantanen "excited" to be part of Dallas Stars

After the Stars were eliminated by the Oilers in just five games in the Western Conference Final, Mikko Rantanen shared a post on Instagram. He looked back on a season full of unexpected twists and transitions, saying:

"Change is never easy, but I’m grateful for the journey this season that brought me to the Stars. Thank you to the entire Dallas organization and fanbase for a warm welcome. I’m excited for the future of this team. Enjoy your summer Stars fans and see you in September."

After a decade in Colorado, extension talks fell apart due to poor communication, leading to a surprise trade to Carolina in January. He was later dealt to Dallas at the trade deadline, where he signed an eight-year, $12 million-per-year deal, becoming the Stars' highest-paid player. Rantanen racked up 22 points in 18 playoff games with the Stars.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

bell-icon Manage notifications