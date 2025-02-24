In Photos: Milan Lucic and his daughter Valentina meet Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg and other A-list celebs at LA Strong charity game

Milan Lucic shared photos from the LA Strong charity game on Sunday. The event took place at Crypto.com Arena and featured many celebrities and hockey stars.

Lucic's daughter, Valentina, also attended the LA Strong charity game, which was held on Sunday at 3 p.m. PST. The event raised money for fire relief efforts through donations, auctions and merchandise sales.

In one photo, Lucic and Valentina posed with the Stanley Cup. The next picture featured Valentina standing next to the trophy with her hand on it. There was also a picture of Lucic lifting the Stanley Cup.

Apart from Milan Lucic, many other celebrities also attended the event. Lucic and Valentina also met Snoop Dogg, who was wearing a customized LA Kings jacket. Justin Bieber also attended the event and participated in the game in a black LA Kings jersey.

Lucic and Valentina met actor Steve Carell and NHL legend Jeremy Roenick as well.

NHL insider Mark Messier also attended the event. Messier, a former NHL player, had a career that lasted 25 seasons. He played for the Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks. Valentina and Lucic also clicked a picture with Mark Messier.

"So great to see the Stanley cup and share this experience with Valentina supporting skate for #LAstrong. Thanks for letting us be apart of it," Milan Lucic captioned his post.

LA Kings coach Jim Hiller also spoke about the event’s impact.

"I think it’s great that we have the opportunity to go back, thank, respect, think back to what happened and how bad it was and at least just show, in another way, show some support, raise some funds for sure," Hiller said (via lakingsinsider.com).

Hiller said it gave people a chance to remember the fires and support affected people.

Milan Lucic and his wife were reportedly getting a divorce in April 2024

According to TMZ in April 2024, Milan Lucic and his wife, Brittany, were getting a divorce due to “irreconcilable differences.” She filed for separation, and their listed separation date was Nov. 17, 2023, the day before Lucic’s arrest. He was accused of assaulting Brittany during an argument about his phone.

Charges were dropped after she chose not to testify. Lucic was placed on indefinite leave by the Boston Bruins and hasn't played since then. The couple married in 2012 and have three children, Milan Jr. Nikolina, and Valentina.

Brittany had requested custody with supervised visits for Lucic and spousal support. Lucic only got to play four games last season after rejoining the Bruins.

